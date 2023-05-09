Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in Existing and Upcoming Facilities Across IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hong Kong data center market will reach a value of $4.18 billion by 2028 from $3.72 billion in 2022, with investments growing at a CAGR of 1.97%



This report analyses the Hong Kong data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Hong Kong has around 55 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has global operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), NTT Global Data Centers, and China Mobile International.

Hong Kong data center market is driven by the consistent demand aided by digitalization initiatives, the presence of all major cloud operators, strong connectivity, strong ecosystems, nationwide deployment of 5G technology, and the presence of data protection law, the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO).

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The industry is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies.

Investments from data center operators in the industry are growing in several locations. The major locations for data center developments in the market include Kwai Chung, Tsuen Wan, Tseung Kwan O, Fo Tan, Chai Wan, Tai Po, and others.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Hong Kong colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong a) Facilities Covered (Existing): 54 b) Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13 c) Coverage: 10+ Cities d) Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) e) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Hong Kong a) Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028) b) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028) c) Retail Colocation Pricing d) Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Hong Kong market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the key investors in the Hong Kong data center market in 2022 include BDx (Big Data Exchange), GDS Services, Goodman, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), China Mobile International, Angelo Gordon, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), ESR and others.

The Australia-based edge data center operator Edge Centers has announced its entry into the Hong Kong data center industry and has begun the construction of an edge facility, EC91, in Fanling. The facility is expected to be online by Q1 2023.

The global cloud operators Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Huawei Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud have their cloud regions in Hong Kong.

Telecom operators such as China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK), SmarTone, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH)'s brand 3, and Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT)'s subsidiary CSL have deployed 5G technology across the country.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Hong Kong

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Aurecon

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Cundall

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Gammon Construction

ISG

Shun Cheong Engineering Group

Studio One Design

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Submer

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

CITIC Telcom International

China Mobile International (CMI)

China Unicom

Digital Realty

Equinix

ESR

Global Switch

iTech Towers

NTT Global Data Centers

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

Telehouse

Towngas Telecom (TGT)

Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)

New Entrants

Angelo Gordon

Edge Centres

GDS Services

Goodman

Mapletree Investment

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Kwai Chung

Tseung Kwan O

Tsuen Wan

Fo Tan

Tai Po

Chai Wan

Other Locations

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

