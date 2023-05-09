Climbing Gears Market is expected to hit USD 2.38 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Consumer Goods & Services research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Climbing Gears Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Climbing Gears Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 1.40 Bn in 2022 to USD 2.38 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent.



Climbing Gears Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.40 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 2.38 Bn. CAGR 7.9 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Application, End-User, and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report on Climbing Gears Market provides a detailed segmentation based on type, end-use, distribution channel, and application , along with their sub-segments. The data was collected from primary and secondary research methods, where primary data was gathered from interviews with market leaders and business owners, and secondary data from annual reports and paid databases. The collected data was analyzed through SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and PORTER’s five force model. The market size was estimated using the bottom-up approach by value and volume. The report includes regional insights for major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, along with drivers, scope, and restraining factors of the market.

Climbing Gears Market Overview

The Climbing Gears Market is fuelled by the rising interest in adventure sports. Private companies are offering attractive services and deals in this field, contributing to its growth. The market report offers detailed information on Climbing Gears. G7 recently launched a lightweight climbing pack that has become a significant driver of the market. Climbing Gears include equipment and accessories used in the sport of climbing.

Climbing Gears Market Dynamics

The Climbing Gears Market is expected to grow due to the increased safety features and the emergence of technically advanced, lightweight alloy gears. Climbing is a popular adventure sport and fitness exercise, with climbing gyms and organizers marketing themselves online. Companies like Exodus Travels and Charlie the Traveller are leaders in Climbing Tours. The Millennial generation's increasing spending on their kids in outdoor activities and UNESCO's Quality Physical Education Policy Project are expected to drive market growth. The initiative aims to address physical activity, mental health , and inequality crises globally. The MMR report analyzes the driving and restraining factors, opportunities, and scope for the Climbing Gears Market globally, regionally, and locally. However, the market may be hindered by a lack of skilled personnel and low awareness about the importance of proper gear use. Additionally, the availability of low-quality gear at cheap prices may limit the market growth.

Climbing Gears Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific Climbing Gears Market is expected to grow due to the increasing trend of outdoor activities in developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Japan, etc. Maharashtra, a state in India famous for natural rock climbing plateaus, issued a government rule that Climbing Gear must have an Indian Standards Institution mark (ISI), creating a lucrative opportunity for major Climbing Gear Key Players to invest in the region. Europe’s Climbing Gears Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period (2023-2029) due to the increasing trend of indoor climbing in the region. The development of climbing gyms and indoor climbing walls has been increasing in all countries of the region. Germany alone has nearly 500 indoor climbing gyms and walls, which is expected to drive Europe’s market. Milho Verde, a climbing area in Brazil, has become the most important climbing area in the country with over 2000 lines, fetching a lot of attraction from climbers worldwide. This is expected to drive the demand for Climbing Gear in South America.

Climbing Gears Market Segmentation

By Type:

Climbing Harness

Specialized Clothing

Climbing Carabiners

Others

The demand for high-quality, comfortable, durable, and stronger climbing harnesses from climbers is expected to drive the segment to hold the largest share of the market.

By Application:

Cleaning

Snowsports

Watersports

Adventure Sports

Hiking



The adventure sports segment dominated the Climbing Gears Market globally and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. The usage of climbing gear in adventure sports is hindering the market globally.

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline Supermarket and Hypermarket Specialist retailers Others





By End Use:

Men

Women

Kids



Climbing Gears Key Players include:

Ober Alp SPA

Metolius Climbing

EDELRID GmbH & Co. KG

Grivel S.r.l.

SINGING ROCK s.r.o.

Great Trango Holdings, Inc.

Mammut Sports Group AG

Petzl Distribution

Kailas Sports Product Co. Ltd.

Mad Rock Climbing

ANTA Sports Products Limited

DMM International Ltd.

Omega Pacific

Five Ten

Metolius Climbing launched a new website with compelling photography and an enhanced user experience. Metolius on July 16, 2020, launched a website to reach more and more customers and promote their Climbing Gear Product to hold the largest share in the market.

Key questions answered in the Climbing Gears Market are:

What are the Climbing Gears?

What was the Climbing Gears Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Climbing Gears Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Climbing Gears Market?

What are the major restraints for the Climbing Gears Market?

Which segment dominated the Climbing Gears market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Climbing Gears Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Climbing Gears Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Climbing Gears Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Climbing Gears Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in the Climbing Gears Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

