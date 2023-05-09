Software Defined Perimeter Market Size to Surpass USD 35.55 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3%

Pune,India, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Software Defined Perimeter Market Size was valued at USD 5.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 6.92 billion in 2023 to USD 35.55 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

A software defined perimeter (SDP) is a framework of security which provides the access such as routers and servers from external users. Organizations have been adopting cloud-based services for protect them by deploying security gateways over the on premise or cloud infrastructure. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled Software Defined Perimeter Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development

Tech Mahindra partnered with Cisco Business Unit (BU) for the development and integration of range of services to maintain secure, agile, collaborative, and hybrid networks. It is set to provide secure access service edge (SASE), software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), managed Wi-Fi networks for organizations, and hyper network automation.

Request a Free Sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/software-defined-perimeter-market-100378

Key Takeaways-

Software Defined Perimeter Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 35.55 Billion in 2030

By using SDP, BYOD devices are accessible and their sessions are secured.

To protect their environment and identify threats, several cybersecurity solution providers have increased the deployment of technologies and techniques.

Software Defined Perimeter Market Size in North America was USD 2.26 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), Zscaler, Inc. (U.S.), Appgate (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Perimeter 81 Ltd. (Israel), CERTES NETWORKS, INC. (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 26.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 35.55 Billion Base Year 2022 Software Defined Perimeter Market Size in 2022 USD 5.60 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 118 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise, End-User, Regional









Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/software-defined-perimeter-market-100378

Drivers and Restraints-

Deployment Of SDP Solutions In BYOD And IoT To Drive Market Trajectory

Deployment of SDP Solutions in BYOD and IoT are anticipated to drive software defined perimeter (SDP) market growth. The pandemic has mobilized the new remote workplaces and workforces which is creating a new secured network environment. With the adoption of remote working environment, various organizations have been adopting BYOD model which allows users to access services or data on their personal, smartphones, and other devices, which increases the risk of data breaches.

However, lack of qualified vendors offering a comprehensive and complete solutions is anticipated to hinder market development.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Type

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Education

Others (Defense, etc.)

Quick Buy - Software Defined Perimeter Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100378

FAQs

How big is the Software Defined Perimeter Market?

Software Defined Perimeter Market size was USD 5.60 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 35.55 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Software Defined Perimeter Market growing?

The Software Defined Perimeter Market will exhibit a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Related Reports-

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Internet of Things Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Cloud Security Market Demand, In-depth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245