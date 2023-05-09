Global Public Cloud Services Market to Grow by $784.2 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Cloud Services Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the public cloud services market and is forecast to grow by USD 784.2 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.



This report on the public cloud services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of data center hyper-scale and colocation providers, a shift toward reduced capital expenditures on it hardware, and increasing adoption of IoT and ml, and big data technologies.



The public cloud services market is segmented as below:

By Service

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the strategic partnerships and collaborations among market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the public cloud services market growth during the next few years. Also, the shift toward server virtualization and cloud simplifies disaster recovery will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the public cloud services market covers the following areas:

Public cloud services market sizing

Public cloud services market forecast

Public cloud services market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading public cloud services market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and Workday Inc.. Also, the public cloud services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Service



7 Market Segmentation by Business Segment



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

VMware Inc.

Workday Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e97nzf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.