Global Adventure Tourism Market Report 2023-2027: Rising Number of Soft Adventure Sports Enthusiasts Bolsters Sector

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adventure Tourism Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the adventure tourism market and is forecast to grow by USD 4418.73 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 47.2% during the forecast period.



This report on the adventure tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing disposable incomes, a rising number of soft adventure sports enthusiasts, and government initiatives to promote tourism.



The adventure tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

Domestic adventure tourism

International adventure tourism

By Source

Indirect contribution

Direct contribution

Induced contribution

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the online reviews encouraging the travel industry as one of the prime reasons driving the adventure tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, higher acceptance of online travel agencies and the growing popularity of travel blogging/vlogging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the adventure tourism market covers the following areas:

Adventure tourism market sizing

Adventure tourism market forecast

Adventure tourism market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adventure tourism market vendors that include Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Active New Zealand Ltd. Partnership, BikeHike Adventures Inc., BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Discovery Nomads LLC, Explore Worldwide Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Kensington Tours Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd., Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures, The Walt Disney Co., Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd., Travelopia Group, and TUI AG. Also, the adventure tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Source



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



