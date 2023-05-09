Microbiome Sequencing Services Global Market Report 2023: Increased Genomic Research and Expanded Uses for Microbiome Sequencing Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Sequencing By Ligation, Sanger Sequencing), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbiome sequencing services market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 billion by 2030.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030, as a result of rising investment and an increase in genomic research globally.

For instance, in October 2022, Danish microbiome research comp1any, Clinical Microbiomics announced that venture capital firm Seventure Partners had invested €10 million ($9.7 million) in the company. The funds will be used by Clinical Microbiomics to advance the systems biology and microbiome profiling platforms, as well as to broaden the scope of their service offerings for multi-omics data integration and extend their reach internationally, starting with the US. Due to a large number of genomic initiatives for research and development, the market for microbiome sequencing services is growing.



With growing evidence that microbiomes have a significant effect on human health, the research on microbiome sequencing has advanced considerably in recent years. Studies investigating the variety of microbes that exist on and inside human bodies are now possible easily since there have been major improvements in sequencing technologies and significant declines in the costs of services.

Furthermore, growing research on how the human body's microbiome influences certain aspects of human physiology provides enormous potential for the development of novel treatments and preventative measures for a wide range of diseases including cancer, mental health disorders, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. This growing research on the microbiome is expected to drive the demand for microbiome sequencing services.



Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report Highlights

The sequencing by synthesis segment held the largest share of 57.5% in 2022 and is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is a result of the sequencing by synthesis method's highly parallel nature, which enables the simultaneous sequencing of millions of amplicons, which has greatly increased interest in the study of bacterial communities

By application, the gastrointestinal disorders segment accounted for the largest share of 54.0% in the market in 2022. This can be attributed to the high incidences of gastrointestinal disorders and growing awareness related to the gut microflora and the use of probiotics

By end-user, the academic research institutes segment held the largest share of 43.3% in 2022. The widespread application of microbiome sequencing services for protein, as well as small molecule analysis in research institutions and academics, contributes to the segment's high market share

North America held the largest market share of 47.85% in 2022. The high regional market share is largely due to the rise in the usage of extremely sophisticated techniques and systems in microbiome sequencing services and the technological developments made in genomic research studies. Furthermore, the market in North America is expected to develop more rapidly due to the increase in the adoption of technologically advanced methods and platforms in the microbiome sequencing services and advances in technology made in genomic research studies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increased genomic research and expanded uses for microbiome sequencing

3.3.1.2. Increasing investments in next-generation sequencing adoption

3.3.1.3. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and need for microbiome sequencing

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Lack of expertise and skilled professionals for microbiome sequencing data analysis



Chapter 4. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Technology Business Analysis

4.1. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Technology Market Share Analysis

4.2. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Estimates & Forecast, By Technology (USD Million)

4.3. Sequencing by synthesis

4.3.1. Global Sequencing by synthesis Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Sequencing by ligation

4.4.1. Global sequencing by ligation Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Sanger sequencing

4.5.1. Global sanger sequencing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Global other technology Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Application Business Analysis

5.1. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Application Market Share Analysis

5.2. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application (USD Million)

5.3. Autoimmune Disorder

5.3.1. Global autoimmune disorder Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Cancer

5.4.1. Global cancer Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Gastrointestinal disorders

5.5.1. Global gastrointestinal disorders Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6. Other applications

5.6.1. Global other applications Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: End-User Business Analysis

6.1. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: End-User Market Share Analysis

6.2. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-User (USD Million)

6.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.3.1. Global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Academics research institutes

6.4.1. Global academics research institutes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Other end-users

6.5.1. Global other end-users Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Baseclear BV

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

MR DNA

Metabiomics Corp.

Rancho BioSciences

Second Genome

Zymo Research Corporation

uBiome, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yei9bh

