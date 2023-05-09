Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to reach USD 21.11 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 21.89 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Automation & Process Control market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market “. The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market size was valued at USD 5.25 Bn in 2022. The total Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.89 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 21.11 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 5.25 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 21.11 Bn CAGR 21.89 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 282 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By End-user, type, price range, and distribution channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market penetration, competitive structure , pricing analysis, and demand analysis of the market are undertaken at the local, regional and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market report.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market is segmented based on End-user, type, price range, and distribution channel to understand the variables and impact on the market growth. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market size. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Overview

The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners is also called Robovac as a generic trademark is an autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner used for floor cleaning combined with sensors and robotic drives. Robotic vacuum cleaner is designed with technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, and navigation algorithms.

Adoption of smart home technologies to boost the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market growth

Due to the integration of devices and systems, such as voice control, app-based control, and home security the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market is expected to grow over the forecast period. Adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners, in developed nations where consumers have more disposable income to spend is significantly contributing for the growth of the market. Use of robotic vacuum cleaners in industrial and commercial sectors is expected to boost the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market growth.

High price of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners and environmentally conscious consumers is expected to restrain the market growth. Manufacturers of robotic vacuum cleaners face several challenges, in establishing effective distribution channels limits the market growth.

North American region to dominate the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market growth over the forecast period

Adoption of smart home appliances in the region with its positive impact of lifestyle is expected to drive the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market growth in the region. There is a trend of more advanced features such as mapping and room specific cleaning, which is significantly contributing for the growth of market in the region. Increasing demand for smart home devices and automation in Europe is expected to boost the European region market growth.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market segmentation

Based on End user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential sector is expected to dominate the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market over the forecast period. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners designed for home use, with features like stair detection and edge cleaning.

By End-user:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial



By Type:

Robotic Floor Cleaners

Robotic Mops

Robotic Window Cleaners

Robotic Pool Cleaners

Robotic Lawn Mowers



By Price Range:

Low End (Budget Friendly): Costs under $200.

Medium: Costs between $200 and $500.

High (Premium): Costs over $500.



By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Key Players include

iRobot Corporation - United States

Ecovacs Robotics - China

Dyson Ltd. - United Kingdom

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - South Korea

LG Electronics Inc. - South Korea

Neato Robotics - United States

Xiaomi Corporation - China

SharkNinja Operating LLC - United States

Miele & Cie. KG - Germany

Panasonic Corporation - Japan

Vorwerk & Co. KG - Germany

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd. - China

Eufy - United States

ILIFE Innovation Ltd. - China

bObsweep - Canada

Ecovacs Deebot - China

iLife - United States

Hoover - United States

Tesvor - United States

Sichuan Qianwei Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd. - China

Cecotec Innovaciones S.L. - Spain

Proscenic - China

Philips - Netherlands

Tineco - United States

Anker – China



Key questions answered in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market are:

What are Robotic Vacuum Cleaners?

What was the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market size in 2021?

What is the expected Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market growth?

Which segment dominated the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market?

Which region held the largest share in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market?

Who are the key players in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by End-user, type, price range, and distribution channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

