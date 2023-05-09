Fixed Asset Management Software Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand Across Various Industry Verticals Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Asset Management Software Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fixed asset management software market is expected to grow from $3.41 billion in 2022 to $3.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The fixed asset management software market is expected to grow to $5.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The increasing demand for fixed assets over multiple verticals is expected to propel the demand for fixed asset management software going forward. Fixed assets are assets that are used in corporate operations and generate a long-term financial advantage. The company utilizes fixed assets to manufacture goods and services and generate money. They are not sold to customers or held as an investment.

Due to such benefits of investing into fixed assets, businesses use fixed asset management software to monitor equipment and vehicles, evaluate their condition, keep them in good operating order, reduce lost inventory, equipment failures, and downtime, and increase the asset's lifetime value. For instance, In July 2022, according to a report published by Government of china, from January to June, national fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) totaled 27,143 billion yuan, a 6.1% rise year on year.

Additionally, the private fixed asset investment was 15,307.4 billion yuan, a 3.5% rise year on year. Therefore, an increasing investment and demand for fixed assets over multiple verticals will drive the fixed asset management software market.

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the fixed asset management software market. The advanced fixed asset management software includes IT asset lifecycle programmes that generate accurate and actionable data to assist IT asset managers in making sound decisions. Major companies operating in the fixed asset management software market are focused of innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in March 2022,Aptean, a US-based provider of fixed asset management software, launched the Aptean EAM, a new cloud-based enterprise asset management solution including CMMS for manufacturers. Aptean EAM's extensive features, which include advanced analytics, simplify intelligent preventative maintenance.

In order to manage work orders, automate approvals, maintain spare parts inventories, schedule preventative maintenance, assign appropriately skilled workers, and conduct mobile compliance inspections, Aptean EAM elevates asset maintenance and management tasks through a single platform. It is intended to satisfy the maintenance management requirements of companies whose operations are powered by equipment.



In July 2020, Atlassian, an Australia-based company that develops products for software developers, project managers, and other software development teams, acquired Mindville for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, Atlassian expands its service offering into asset management tools. Mindville is a Sweden-based company that builds insight software suites and apps for asset management.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fixed asset management software market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fixed asset management software report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the fixed asset management software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large enterprises; Small & medium-sized enterprises

4) By End Users: Energy and utilities; Manufacturing; IT, Telecom and media; Transportation and logistics; Healthcare and life science; Others end users (BFSI, retail, and government)



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.83 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.87 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Characteristics



3. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Trends And Strategies



4. Fixed Asset Management Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Size And Growth



6. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Segmentation

7. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Fixed Asset Management Software Market



9. China Fixed Asset Management Software Market



10. India Fixed Asset Management Software Market



11. Japan Fixed Asset Management Software Market



12. Australia Fixed Asset Management Software Market



13. Indonesia Fixed Asset Management Software Market



14. South Korea Fixed Asset Management Software Market



15. Western Europe Fixed Asset Management Software Market



16. UK Fixed Asset Management Software Market



17. Germany Fixed Asset Management Software Market

18. France Fixed Asset Management Software Market



19. Eastern Europe Fixed Asset Management Software Market



20. Russia Fixed Asset Management Software Market



21. North America Fixed Asset Management Software Market



22. USA Fixed Asset Management Software Market



23. South America Fixed Asset Management Software Market



24. Brazil Fixed Asset Management Software Market



25. Middle East Fixed Asset Management Software Market



26. Africa Fixed Asset Management Software Market



27. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fixed Asset Management Software Market



29. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

International Business Machines Corporation

Infor

Tracet

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Sage

Aptean

Aveva

SAP SE

Ramco Systems

Xero Limited

FMIS Ltd.

AssetWorks LLC

RCS Tech LLP

InfoFort

Asset Panda

