Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth in IoT, Cloud Computing, Social Media, and Online Gaming Presents Opportunities

The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market size was estimated at USD 36.91 billion in 2022, USD 42.40 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.00% to reach USD 113.00 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Online & Mobile Computing Services and the Use of Social Media by Businesses

Reduced Cost of Ownership and Increase Investment in Data Center

Increasing Demand from Government Agencies and Businesses Owing to the Adoption of Big Data Analytics

Restraints

Inefficient Cooling Mechanism for Data Centers

Opportunities

Surge in the Data Center Traffic

Rapid Growth in IoT, Cloud Computing, Social Media, and Online Gaming

Challenges

Storage Issues of Hyperscale Data Centers

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Component, the market is studied across Services and Solutions. The Services is further studied across Consulting Services, Managed Services, Professional Services, Support & Maintenance, and Training & Education. The Solutions is further studied across Networking, Server, Software, and Storage.

Based on Industry, the market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, and Enterprises.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $36.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $113 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Hyperscale Data Center Market, by Component



7. Hyperscale Data Center Market, by Industry



8. Hyperscale Data Center Market, by End User



9. Americas Hyperscale Data Center Market



10. Asia-Pacific Hyperscale Data Center Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix



