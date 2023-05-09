Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Growth Opportunities 2023: Growth Potential is Enhanced by Increasing Consumer Demand for High-fiber and Low-sugar Diets

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service examines the global soluble dietary fibers market, providing detailed analysis by type, application, and region. The pandemic has increased consumer focus on health and well-being. Research focusing on gut health has expanded significantly over the last 4 to 5 years, leading to the discovery of novel dietary fibers.
As more consumers are associating high-fiber diets with benefits such as enhanced gut and immune health, improved weight management, better mood, etc., brands are reformulating their products with fiber at their core.
The study segments the market by type into fructans, galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), other oligosaccharides, beta-glucan, psyllium, and other dietary fibers. Fructans are further sub-segmented into inulin and fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS).
Other oligosaccharides are sub-segmented into xylo-oligosaccharides (XOS), pectic-oligosaccharide (POS), and polydextrose, while other dietary fibers are sub-segmented into resistant starch, resistant dextrin/maltodextrin, and acacia. The study also analyzes key application areas, including food and beverages (F&B), dietary supplements, infant nutrition, and medical nutrition. The F&B segment, followed by the dietary supplements segment, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.
The geographic scope of this study is global and includes the following regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe, dominated the global soluble dietary fibers market in 2022. The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Soluble Dietary Fibers Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Segmentation by Application
- Market Definitions
- Market Definitions - End Applications
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Dietary Fibers - Definition and Therapeutic Benefits
- Understanding Prebiotics and Dietary Fibers
- Average Daily Fiber Intake by Country
- Value Chain
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Volume Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application - F&B
- Volume Forecast by Application - F&B
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Soluble Dietary Fibers - Key Product Launches: 2020-2022
- Dietary Fibers - Key Market Activities: Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), Expansions, Partnerships: 2020-2022
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Fructans
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application - F&B
- Volume Forecast by Application - F&B
- Forecast Analysis by Application
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: GOS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application - F&B
- Volume Forecast by Application - F&B
- Forecast Analysis by Application
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Other Oligosaccharides
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Volume Forecast by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application - F&B
- Volume Forecast by Application - F&B
- Forecast Analysis by Application
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Beta-glucan
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application - F&B
- Volume Forecast by Application - F&B
- Forecast Analysis by Application
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Psyllium
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application - F&B
- Volume Forecast by Application - F&B
- Forecast Analysis by Application
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Other Dietary Fibers
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Volume Forecast by Type
- Forecast Analysis by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application - F&B
- Volume Forecast by Application - F&B
- Forecast Analysis by Application
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Novel Sources of Soluble Dietary Fibers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Health Benefits Beyond Gut & Immune Health
- Growth Opportunity 3: Synbiotics
10. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzyr4z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.