Belships ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Oslo, 9 May 2023

AS Torinitamar, which is closely associated with Lars Christian Skarsgård, CEO in Belships ASA, has today acquired 25 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 19.18 per share. After the acquisition Skarsgård holds 19 900 shares by his own, 825 000 shares through AS Torinitamar and 5 000 000 options in Belships ASA.

See further details in the attached form.







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment