US Parental Control Software Market Size Report 2023 | USD 391.0 Million Industry

Pune, India, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global US parental control software market size was valued at USD 190.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 208.1 Million in 2023 to USD 391.0 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Growing Trend of E-learning to Drive the Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled, Global U.S. Parental Control Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Parental control software is a tool that allows parents to keep an eye on their kid's online activity, limit and record their screen time, filter websites and content, and view their browsing history and communications. Kids' increasing use of online social media for online studies due to the lockdown during the pandemic has urged parents to install this software. Parents are more concerned about their kids' safety issues and mental health and are adopting this software.





Key Industry Development:

Verizon announced a prepaid debit card for children aged 8 to 17 and a complete money app dedicated to the family. This app helps kids become financially independent and responsible for their expenses and allow their parents to supervise their online activities and the content they watch.

Enhancements in smartphones, educational content, and updated internet services fuel the adoption of e-learning practices.





“Companies leading the US Parental Control Software Market Gen Digital Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), McAfee, LLC (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Smith Micro Software, Inc. (U.S.), SafeDNS, Inc. (U.S.), Mobicip.LLC (U.S.), Qustodio (Spain), Bark (U.S.)”





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 391.0 Million Base Year 2022 US Parental Control Software Market Size in 2022 USD 190.6 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Operating System, Deployment and Geography US Parental Control Software Market Growth Drivers Adoption of Online Learning Practices and Growing Digitization to Fuel Market





Adoption of Online Learning Practices and Growing Digitization to Fuel Market

Online learning offers a wide range of content, such as social, educational, and entertainment benefits, to teens and kids. A considerable amount of time is spent by kids on the internet, which has increased since the pandemic. Due to the spread of the virus, lockdowns were the only option to be implemented globally to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As kids increased their screen time, it became mandatory for parents to monitor their kid's activity and prevent them from watching harmful content.

By Operating System

Windows

Android

iOS & OS X

Cross-Platform & Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Residential

Educational Institutes

Providers of Parental Control Software Are Upgrading Tools to Maintain Transparency to Fuel Market Growth

The market players are acquiring and merging with relevant parental control companies to expand their geographic existence. With these unique features, companies are giving more attention to maintaining parent-child relations by making them more transparent and friendly. Along with this, the key players are constantly upgrading their software according to the changing environments. The new updates enable kids to become financially independent.





How big is the US parental control software market?

U.S. Parental Control Software Market size was USD 190.6 Million in 2022.

How fast is the US parental control software market growing?

The U.S. Parental Control Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





