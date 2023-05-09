US Parental Control Software Market Size Report 2023 | USD 391.0 Million Industry

Pune, India, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global US parental control software market size was valued at USD 190.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 208.1 Million in 2023 to USD 391.0 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Growing Trend of E-learning to Drive the Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled, Global U.S. Parental Control Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Parental control software is a tool that allows parents to keep an eye on their kid's online activity, limit and record their screen time, filter websites and content, and view their browsing history and communications. Kids' increasing use of online social media for online studies due to the lockdown during the pandemic has urged parents to install this software. Parents are more concerned about their kids' safety issues and mental health and are adopting this software.


Key Industry Development:

Verizon announced a prepaid debit card for children aged 8 to 17 and a complete money app dedicated to the family. This app helps kids become financially independent and responsible for their expenses and allow their parents to supervise their online activities and the content they watch.

Key Takeaways

  • Parental Control Software Market Showcased a Significant Rise Owing to Rising Growth of Internet Services
  • Growing Trend of E-learning to Promote the Adoption of Parental Control Software
  • By Deployment Analysis: Cloud-based Parental Control Solutions to Gain Traction Due to its Effective Functionality
  • Enhancements in smartphones, educational content, and updated internet services fuel the adoption of e-learning practices.


Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:           

“Companies leading the US Parental Control Software Market Gen Digital Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), McAfee, LLC (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Smith Micro Software, Inc. (U.S.), SafeDNS, Inc. (U.S.), Mobicip.LLC (U.S.), Qustodio (Spain), Bark (U.S.)”   


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report CoverageDetails
Forecast Period2023 to 2030
Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR9.4%
2030 Value ProjectionUSD 391.0 Million
Base Year2022
US Parental Control Software Market Size in 2022USD 190.6 Million
Historical Data for2019 to 2021
No. of Pages140
Segments coveredOperating System, Deployment and Geography
US Parental Control Software Market Growth DriversAdoption of Online Learning Practices and Growing Digitization to Fuel Market


Drivers and Restraints:

Adoption of Online Learning Practices and Growing Digitization to Fuel Market

Online learning offers a wide range of content, such as social, educational, and entertainment benefits, to teens and kids. A considerable amount of time is spent by kids on the internet, which has increased since the pandemic. Due to the spread of the virus, lockdowns were the only option to be implemented globally to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As kids increased their screen time, it became mandatory for parents to monitor their kid's activity and prevent them from watching harmful content.

Segmentations

By Operating System

  • Windows
  • Android
  • iOS & OS X
  • Cross-Platform & Others

By Deployment

  • On-premise
  • Cloud

By Application

  • Residential
  • Educational Institutes

Competitive Landscape:

Providers of Parental Control Software Are Upgrading Tools to Maintain Transparency to Fuel Market Growth

The market players are acquiring and merging with relevant parental control companies to expand their geographic existence. With these unique features, companies are giving more attention to maintaining parent-child relations by making them more transparent and friendly. Along with this, the key players are constantly upgrading their software according to the changing environments. The new updates enable kids to become financially independent.


FAQ’s

How big is the US parental control software market?

U.S. Parental Control Software Market size was USD 190.6 Million in 2022.

How fast is the US parental control software market growing?

The U.S. Parental Control Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030


