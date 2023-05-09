Quest Software Releases QoreStor v7.2 to Protect Organizations From Data Loss and Cyberattacks

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global leader in data protection solutions, has released QoreStor™ v7.2, a software-defined secondary storage solution that provides protection against data loss and cyberattacks.



The exponential growth of data has caused IT organizations to either spend more on backup storage, reduce how often they run backups, or leave some data unprotected. Furthermore, cyberattacks are becoming more frequent, and attackers are now targeting backups to prevent organizations from performing data recovery after an attack. According to Forbes, of the 32% of ransomware victims who paid a ransom in 2021, only 8% recovered all their data. Nearly one-third could not recover more than half of their data.

"QoreStor is a game changer for organizations struggling with the challenges of exponential data growth and the increasing risk of cyberattacks," said Heath Thompson, President & General Manager, Information & Systems Management at Quest Software. "QoreStor provides a comprehensive solution that protects against data loss and cyber threats while also reducing storage costs, improving backup and recovery performance and ensuring business resilience."

The latest version of QoreStor has upgraded its Object Container storage technology to allow object locking and versioning control. It also supports generic S3-based data workflows. Notably, QoreStor v7.2 supports Veeam v12 direct-to-object backups, providing data deduplication, compression, encryption and object locking for ransomware protection and recovery.

“Utilizing object storage, whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud, represents the wave of the future for storing archival and backup data,” said DCIG’s CEO and Principal Data Protection Analyst, Jerome Wendt. “Quest’s latest QoreStor 7.2 release that adds immutable object storage options to QoreStor gives organizations the best of all backup storage options in one product. QoreStor already provides deduplication, compression and encryption features that backup applications may easily access and utilize. Introducing immutable object storage into QoreStor, coupled with it already being the leading software-defined storage solution for use as a backup target, only makes it a more compelling storage solution for organizations.”

QoreStor is designed to work with most backup solutions; it accelerates backup and recovery performance, reduces storage requirements and cost on-prem and in the cloud and enables the use of public cloud for backup, disaster recovery and long-term data retention. QoreStor v7.2 also introduces enhanced multi-cloud capabilities to its Cloud Tier which support multiple cloud providers in a single instance. These new features allow data to be dispersed or easily moved to an alternate cloud storage vendor based on an organization’s needs.



“Constantly modernizing and updating data protection systems is critical to keeping up with evolving threats,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President at IDC. “Organizations need backup solutions that can leverage key technologies, such as object storage, to help thwart ransomware, as well as functionality to optimize hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. Quest’s latest release of QoreStor is designed to meet these needs with key features such as multi-cloud portability and cloud tiering for S3 workflows.”

Alongside these key features, QoreStor v7.2 also allows managed service providers to increase profitability by cutting data protection storage requirements, as well as associated costs. QoreStor comes with a SaaS-based management platform, QorePortal, ideal for MSPs that need to manage and monitor multiple deployments.

“Quest continues to improve the Recovery Process Experience for ransomware and other data protection needs with its recent QoreStor enhancements,” says Greg Schulz, Senior Advisory Analyst at StorageIO. “With these enhancements, QoreStor enables IT organizations to use cloud platforms, including object storage, more effectively for backup, DR, and retention, while reducing storage data footprint overhead and improving the overall recovery process experience.”



According to Martin Horhammer, CEO of Medialine AG, “QoreStor’s capability in providing over a 90 percent deduplication rate in a Veeam environment is convincing.”

QoreStor is available now from Quest Software and its partners. For more information, please visit www.quest.com/qorestor .

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management, to Active Directory and Microsoft 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

