Calfrac Reports $83.8 Million Adjusted EBITDA With Best First-Quarter Margin Percentage Since 2012

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (“Calfrac” or “the Company”) (TSX: CFW) announces its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The following press release should be read in conjunction with the management’s discussion and analysis and interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at March 31, 2023. Readers should also refer to the “Forward-looking statements” legal advisory and the section regarding “Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this press release. All financial amounts and measures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information about Calfrac is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, including the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022.



CEO’S MESSAGE

Calfrac built upon the significant momentum generated in the second half of 2022 by continuing to leverage its execution in the field to produce solid year-over-year growth in net income and free cash flow during the first quarter of 2023. The Company generated Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $83.8 million and consolidated cash flow from operations of $40.9 million during the first quarter of 2023, despite an increase of $36.2 million in consolidated working capital resulting from seasonal cash requirements in North America. Calfrac exited the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 1.16x as compared to 1.48x at year-end and the Company anticipates that its leverage will continue to decrease significantly throughout the remainder of the year. Calfrac is currently in the final stages of deploying seven repowered Tier IV dynamic gas blending (“DGB”) units and two new Tier IV DGB units into its current fracturing fleets in North America. Calfrac has also committed to the conversion of an additional 50 Tier II fracturing pumps from its North American operations into Tier IV DGB units as a part of the Company’s multi-year fracturing fleet modernization plan. These units are all expected to be deployed by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Calfrac expects continued robust activity in North America and Argentina will drive improved profitability and free cash flow growth in 2023. Any excess free cash flow will be dedicated to further debt repayment and, in turn, provide a strong return for shareholders.

Calfrac’s Chief Executive Officer, Pat Powell commented: “Calfrac executed on its brand promise and generated strong financial results during the first quarter, and we are excited to build upon this momentum throughout the remainder of the year and continue to make progress on our strategic priorities.”

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2023 2022 Change (C$000s, except per share amounts) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 493,323 294,524 67 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 83,794 22,764 268 Consolidated cash flows provided by operating activities 40,894 15,753 160

Capital expenditures 34,474 12,145 184 Net income (loss) 36,313 (18,030 ) NM Per share – basic 0.45 (0.47 ) NM Per share – diluted 0.41 (0.47 ) NM





As at March 31, December 31, Change 2023 2022 (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents 23,169 8,498 173

Working capital, end of period 232,370 183,580 27 Total debt, end of period 339,471 329,186 3

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 6 for further information.

During the quarter, the Company:

began reporting the financial and operating performance for the United States and Canada under a single North America division as part of its strategy to streamline its operations and reporting structure;

generated revenue of $493.3 million, an increase of 67 percent from the first quarter in 2022 resulting primarily from improved pricing and activity in North America and better pricing in Argentina;

reported Adjusted EBITDA of $83.8 million versus $22.8 million in the first quarter of 2022;

reported net income from continuing operations of $36.3 million or $0.41 per share diluted compared to a net loss of $18.0 million or $0.47 per share diluted during the first quarter in 2022;

reported period-end working capital of $232.4 million versus $183.6 million at December 31, 2022; and

incurred capital expenditures of $34.5 million, which included approximately $17.3 million related to the Company’s fracturing fleet modernization program.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 VERSUS 2022

NORTH AMERICA

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 2022 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) (unaudited) Revised (1) Revenue 413,047 239,945 72 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 76,487 21,416 257 Adjusted EBITDA (%) 18.5 8.9 108 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 43,237 29,699 46 Number of fracturing jobs 9,223 7,690 20 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 1,017 797 28 Active coiled tubing units, end of period (#)

6 8 — US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3526 1.2663 7

(1) Prior period amounts revised due to changes in segment reporting.

(2) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 6 for further information.

(3) Source: Bank of Canada.

OUTLOOK

Although adverse weather impacted Calfrac’s operations in North America earlier this year, the Company’s commitment to safe and high quality operations resulted in the generation of its highest first-quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin since 2012. Calfrac’s focus on operational excellence during the first quarter set Company records for both stages completed in a day and sand pumped during a month. While the rate of input cost inflation has abated since last year, the Company continues to closely manage its field expenses to maximize operating margins and overall financial returns.

One of the Company’s most effective tools for maximizing shareholder returns is by leveraging its large operating scale to transfer equipment between districts and capitalize on seasonality factors as well as any dislocation in commodity prices. Calfrac expects consistent utilization and pricing for its 15 large fracturing fleets and six coiled tubing units in North America throughout 2023 as operators seek out high performing service companies to execute their development plans.

Calfrac is in the process of deploying its new Tier IV DGB equipment and anticipates capitalizing on enhanced demand from customers for this type of engine technology as it assists them in reaching their Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) targets. Despite the recent volatility in commodity prices, the Company believes that the North American pressure pumping market can remain resilient given limited industry net capacity additions.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MAR. 31, 2023 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED MAR. 31, 2022

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac’s North American operations increased significantly to $413.0 million during the first quarter of 2023 from $239.9 million in the comparable quarter of 2022. The 72 percent increase in revenue can be attributed to a combination of a 46 percent increase in revenue per job period-over-period, combined with a 20 percent increase in the number of fracturing jobs completed. The higher revenue per job was the result of improved pricing for its services as the Company passed through higher input costs to its customers while also achieving net pricing gains beginning in the second quarter in 2022, combined with the impact of job mix. The increase in job count was mainly due to the Company operating 15 fleets during the quarter with more consistent utilization compared to an average of 10 operating fleets in the comparable quarter in 2022. The Company activated a 5th fleet in Canada in January with consistent utilization throughout the quarter. Despite the improved utilization relative to the comparable quarter, the first quarter in 2023 was impacted by severe weather conditions, resulting in the loss of approximately 6 operating days per fleet operating in the United States. Coiled tubing revenue also increased by 35 percent as compared to the first quarter in 2022 due to increased utilization and a larger number of crewed fleets operating in Canada.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $76.5 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $21.4 million in the same period in 2022. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by strong net pricing gains and a dedicated focus on cost control which supported significant margin expansion relative to the comparable quarter in 2022. The Company was able to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19 percent compared to 9 percent in the comparable quarter in 2022 through strong pricing and utilization for all of its active fleets, including an incremental 15th fleet that was activated at the beginning of the quarter.

ARGENTINA

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 2022 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) (unaudited) Revenue 80,276 54,579 47 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 11,540 5,789 99 Adjusted EBITDA (%) 14.4 10.6 36 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 88,174 56,907 55 Number of fracturing jobs 555 532 4 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 139 139 — US$/C$ average exchange rate(2)



1.3526 1.2663 7

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 6 for further information.

(2) Source: Bank of Canada.

OUTLOOK

Calfrac’s Argentina division anticipates higher profitability through increased utilization and job mix with dedicated contract work across all service lines in the Vaca Muerta shale play and the conventional basins of southern Argentina to generate improved year-over-year financial performance.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MAR. 31, 2023 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED MAR. 31, 2022

REVENUE

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $80.3 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $54.6 million in the comparable quarter in 2022 primarily due to higher fracturing and coiled tubing revenue. Fracturing revenue increased due to a combination of larger job sizes and higher pricing, as the Company entered into a new contract at the beginning of the third quarter of 2022 at pricing levels that covered higher costs caused by inflationary pressures during the quarter. The Company also completed 4 percent more jobs than the comparable period in 2022 with the majority of the increase attributed to its operations in southern Argentina. Activity in the Company’s cementing operations increased by 20 percent offset partially by a 10 percent decrease in revenue per job due to job mix. The number of coiled tubing jobs decreased by 11 percent while revenue per job improved by 54 percent primarily due to job mix and higher pricing due to inflation.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $5.8 million in the comparable quarter of 2022, while the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA margins as a percentage of revenue also improved to 14 percent from 11 percent. The Company entered into a new contract for its large fracturing fleet servicing the Vaca Muerta play at the beginning of the third quarter of 2022 with higher utilization and improved pricing which resulted in higher Adjusted EBITDA margins relative to the comparable period in 2022.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 2022 Change (C$000s) ($) North America 33,748 10,956 208

Argentina 726

1,189 (39

) Continuing Operations 34,474 12,145 184

Capital expenditures were $34.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Calfrac’s Board of Directors have approved a 2023 capital budget of approximately $155.0 million, which excludes expenditures related to fluid end components as these have been recorded as maintenance expenses beginning in January 2023 for all continuing reporting segments. This change in accounting estimate was based on new information surrounding the useful life of these components.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

As part of Calfrac’s strategy to streamline and simplify its operational and administrative structure, the Company has decided to evaluate and report the financial and operating performance for the United States and Canada under a single North America division beginning with the interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ending March 31, 2023.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 (C$000s, except per share and operating data) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) (unaudited) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Financial Revenue 173,769 262,865 229,661 294,524 318,511 438,338 447,847 493,323 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 550 30,925 8,382 22,763 48,992 86,032 75,954 83,794 Net income (loss) (35,516 ) (7,055 ) (29,132 ) (18,030 ) (6,776 ) 45,352 14,757 36,313 Per share – basic (0.95 ) (0.19 ) (0.77 ) (0.47 ) (0.18 ) 1.15 0.27 0.45 Per share – diluted (0.95 ) (0.19 ) (0.77 ) (0.47 ) (0.18 ) 0.60 0.17 0.41 Capital expenditures 17,166 24,133 14,868 12,145 15,241 24,745 35,810 34,474

(1) Adjusted EBITDA reflects a change in definition and excludes realized foreign exchange gains and losses.

(2) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 6 for further information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain supplementary measures presented in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and, because IFRS have been incorporated as Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these supplementary measures are also non-GAAP measures. These measures have been described and presented in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results, liquidity and ability to generate funds to finance its operations. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities, and are explained below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the Company’s credit agreement for covenant purposes as net income or loss for the period adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange losses (gains), non-cash stock-based compensation, and gains and losses that are extraordinary or non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is used in the calculation of the Company’s bank covenants. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue for the period expressed as a percentage. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (C$000s) (unaudited) Revised Net income (loss) from continuing operations 36,313 (18,030 ) Add back (deduct): Depreciation 30,162 29,954 Foreign exchange losses 1,486 3,837 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (537 ) 1,038 Litigation settlement (6,805 ) — Restructuring charges 1,333 701 Stock-based compensation 544 1,034 Interest 8,174 9,816 Income taxes 13,124 (5,586 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 83,794 22,764

(1) For bank covenant purposes, EBITDA includes $4.6 million income from discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (three months ended March 31, 2022 – $0.4 loss) and the deduction of an additional $2.9 million of lease payments for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (three months ended March 31, 2022 – $2.4 million) that would have been recorded as operating expenses prior to the adoption of IFRS 16.

The definition and calculation of the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, is disclosed in Note 15 to the Company’s year-end consolidated financial statements. The definition and calculation of this ratio for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, is disclosed in Note 10 to the Company’s interim financial statements for the corresponding period.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calfrac's common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "CFW" and “CFW.WT”, respectively.

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells with continuing operations focused throughout western Canada, the United States and Argentina. During the first quarter of 2022, management committed to a plan to sell the Company’s Russian division, resulting in the associated assets and liabilities being classified as held for sale and presented in the Company’s financial statements as discontinued operations. The results of the Company’s discontinued operations are excluded from the discussion and figures presented above unless otherwise noted. See Note 4 to the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information on the Company’s discontinued operations.

Further information regarding Calfrac Well Services Ltd., including the most recently filed Annual Information Form, can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.calfrac.com or under the Company’s public filings found at www.sedar.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (C$000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 23,169 8,498 Accounts receivable 314,040 238,769 Inventories 107,286 108,866 Prepaid expenses and deposits 15,540 12,297 460,035 368,430 Assets classified as held for sale 54,945 45,940 514,980 414,370 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 550,097 543,475 Right-of-use assets 22,333 22,908 Deferred income tax assets 9,187 15,000 581,617 581,383 Total assets 1,096,597 995,753 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 210,138 171,603 Income taxes payable 5,553 964 Current portion of long-term debt 2,553 2,534 Current portion of lease obligations 9,421 9,749 227,665 184,850 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 27,880 18,852 255,545 203,702 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 339,471 329,186 Lease obligations 13,416 13,443 Deferred income tax liabilities 29,339 26,450 382,226 369,079 Total liabilities 637,771 572,781 Capital stock 865,716 865,059 Conversion rights on convertible notes 212 212 Contributed surplus 70,602 70,141 Warrants 36,238 36,558 Accumulated deficit (542,207 ) (580,544 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,265 31,546 Total equity 458,826 422,972 Total liabilities and equity 1,096,597 995,753







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 2022 (C$000s, except per share data) (unaudited) ($) ($) Revenue 493,323 294,524 Cost of sales 425,636 290,824 Gross profit 67,687 3,700 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 9,127 12,625 Foreign exchange losses 1,486 3,837 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (537 ) 1,038 Interest 8,174 9,816 18,250 27,316 Income (loss) before income tax 49,437 (23,616 ) Income tax expense (recovery) Current 4,398 44 Deferred 8,726 (5,630 ) 13,124 (5,586 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 36,313 (18,030 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,024 (3,508 ) Net income (loss) for the period 38,337 (21,538 ) Earnings (loss) per share – basic Continuing operations 0.45 (0.47 ) Discontinued operations 0.03 (0.09 ) 0.47 (0.56 ) Earnings (loss) per share – diluted Continuing operations 0.41 (0.47 ) Discontinued operations 0.02 (0.09 ) 0.43 (0.56 )





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 2022 (C$000s) (unaudited) ($) ($) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) for the period 38,337 (21,538 ) Adjusted for the following: Depreciation 30,162 30,153 Stock-based compensation 544 1,034 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (292 ) 4,173 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (538 ) 1,037 Impairment of inventory 1,100 — Impairment of other assets 1,151 — Interest 8,143 9,816 Interest paid (10,243 ) (12,463 ) Deferred income taxes 8,726 (5,630 ) Changes in items of working capital (36,196 ) 9,171 Cash flows provided by operating activities 40,894 15,753 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Bridge loan proceeds — 15,000 Issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 33,233 8,431 Long-term debt repayments (25,000 ) — Lease obligation principal repayments (2,604 ) (2,083 ) Proceeds on issuance of common shares from the exercise of warrants and stock options 254 704 Cash flows provided by financing activities 5,883 22,052 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (35,397 ) (16,104 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 199 303 Proceeds on disposal of right-of-use assets 516 304 Cash flows used in investing activities (34,682 ) (15,497 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,807 ) (7,020 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,288 15,288 Cash and cash equivalents (bank overdraft), beginning of period 18,393 (1,351 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 27,681 13,937 Included in the cash and cash equivalents per the balance sheet 23,169 Included in the assets held for sale/discontinued operations 4,512



