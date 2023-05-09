Green Fertilizer Market 2023 - Alkaline Water Electrolysis Segment is a major Contributor of Market Growth | InsightAce Study Says

Jersey City, NJ, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Green Fertilizer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis, Proton Exchange Membrane And Solid Oxide Electrolysis) And Fertilizers (Packaging, Ammonium Nitrate (AN) And Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN))- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global green fertilizer market is estimated to reach over USD 3.25 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period.

Green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers with the same biological and chemical makeup as fertilizers made with fossil fuels (natural gas, coal, and oil). Still, they have a far lower environmental impact because they are made with renewable power (hydro, wind, solar). To put it another way, using green fertilizers is an easy, low-impact, and non-fossil strategy to reduce carbon emissions in food production. The impacts of climate change on domestic agriculture can currently be seen in the form of shortages, droughts, heavy downpours, and increased insect occurrences.







Growing population, economic growth, and fast urbanization will all contribute to a large increase in these factors. The market for organic fertilizers has seen tremendous expansion as a result of reasons like the growing demand to increase agricultural production and awareness of the harmful effects of chemical inputs, and the advantages of using organic fertilizers. The high cost of organic fertilizers is a significant factor that is projected to restrain the growth of the market for organic fertilizers. Few organic fertilizers also take longer to make the lawn green and could lead to plant deficiencies in the months after the initial fertilizer application.

Furthermore, how many nutrients are included in organic fertilizer frequently needs to be clarified. By limiting the entry of dangerous chemicals into bodies of water, which promotes algae growth, organic fertilizers increase soil fertility and conserve water.

Recent Developments:

In March 2019-Horticultural Alliance, Inc., a Florida-based company, was purchased by Italpollina SpA. The organic plant health and management division of Horticultural Alliance, Inc. (USA). Additionally, Italpollina SpA established a new business in the U.S. to produce and market organic fertilizers across North America.

List of Prominent Players in the Green Fertilizer Market:

Yara International ASA

Siemens Energy

Origin Energy Limited

Iberdrola, S.A.

HY2GEN AG

Hive Energy

Haldor Topsor A/S

H2U Technologies, Inc.

Fusion-Fuel

Fertiglobe

Eneus Energy Limited

Enaex Energy

Dyno Nobel

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Aker Clean Hydrogen

Air Products Inc.

ACME Group

Green Fertilizer Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 2.01 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 3.25 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 5.64% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (Tons) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Technology And Fertilizers Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The market is driven primarily by an increasing number of organic farms, global acreage, and a growing preference for organic food products because of their numerous health and fitness advantages. Additionally, the growing accessibility of animal and vegetable waste and improvements in the production process of green fertilizers are expanding the market for these commodities' suppliers.

Challenges:

The high cost of making green fertilizer is a big factor that is projected to reduce demand. Few Green Fertilizers can take longer to turn the grass green, and some can even deplete plant nutrients in the months after the original fertilizers. Secondly, it frequently needs to be clarified how many nutrients are present in organic fertilizer. Because Green fertilizers break down nutrients more slowly than synthetic fertilizers, and some have disagreeable smells, they can only sometimes be utilized in indoor gardens. Market expansion needs to be improved by the abovementioned restrictions.

Regional Trends:

The North American green fertilizer market is expected to register a major market share in revenue . The presence of major green fertilizer manufacturing businesses and important technological suppliers, the adoption of strict laws, and the expanding trend of utilizing green fertilizers all impact the growth of the green fertilizer market in the United States. Besides, Europe had a substantial share of the market. Long-term investments are projected to only slightly increase efficiency due to the physicochemical constraints of existing technology. Even though they are older on average, Europe's ammonia facilities are still among the most energy-efficient in the world and emit the fewest CO2 emissions. Young plants are often quite efficient.

Segmentation of Green Fertilizer Market-



By Technology:

Alkaline water electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane

Solid Oxide Electrolysis

By Fertilizer:

Packaging

Ammonium nitrate (AN)

Calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN)

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





