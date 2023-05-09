Single Cell Omics Market size to reach USD 15.26 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 24.9 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, the global Healthcare business intelligence firm, has published a market intelligence report the on “ Single Cell Omics Market ”. The total global market for Single cell omics was USD 3.205 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 15.26 Bn by 2029.



Single cell omics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 3.205 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 15.26 Bn. CAGR 24.9 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Segment Covered Application, Technology, Type and End - User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

The report includes a competitive landscape, development trends, regional insights and an Single cell omics industry overview. The report includes a detailed analysis of the Single cell omics market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, challenges and restraints in each region. For the competitive landscape, the report includes Single cell omics key players with their market share based on revenue, production capacity , sales, geographical presence and other major factors.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Single cell omics market size. To collect the data, primary and secondary research methods were employed to make the Single cell omics market report authentic. In the primary research, interviews were conducted with selected respondents to validate the data gathered through research while the secondary research includes the data collected from selected sources such as official databases of various organizations and government sites, annual reports, industry journals, white papers and suppliers in the Single cell omics industry along with free and paid databases. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Single cell omics key players while PESTLE was used to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic and macro-economic factors affecting the Single cell omics Market.

Single cell omics Market Overview

The Single cell omics market includes the profiling of single cells sampled from a heterogeneous population of cells from different cellular states. It includes the use of technologies such as single-cell genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics and epigenomics.

Single cell omics Market Dynamics

The increasing government and private funding for genomics research are majorly driving the Single-cell omics Market growth. The rising adoption of single-cell omics technologies due to the increasing collaborations between academic and industrial partners is providing various growth opportunities. The various factors that are expected to drive the market during the forecast period are the increasing need for studying heterogeneous cell systems, large-scale research initiatives, increasing demand for non-invasive tests in oncology and a rise in funding through the single cell.

The use of single-cell omics technologies raises concerns related to privacy, potential misuse of data and informed consent are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Single cell omics Market Regional Insights

The Single cell omics market in South America is growing at a high rate due to the emerging markets of Argentina and Brazil. Along with these two countries, the markets in Peru and Chile are growing steadily.

The Single cell omics market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the increase in research and development activities for new technologies in the countries such as China, South Korea and Japan.

Single cell omics Market Segmentation

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Cell Biology

By Technology

Cell isolation technologies

Sample preparation technologies

Analysis of next-generation sequencing



By Type

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Proteomics

By End-User

Pharma companies

Research institutions

Clinical Laboratories



Single Cell Omics Market Key Players

10x Genomics (US)

Illumina (US)

Bio-Techne (US)

Onramp Bioinformatics (US)

ACGT: (South Africa)

Vizgen Biosciences (US)

Fluidigm (US)

Fluidigm (US)

Mission Bio (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

NuGEN Technologies (US)

WaferGen Biosystems (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

GenapSys (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Genosha: (Chile)

SiMMo3D: (Brazil)

Takara Bio (Japan)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

Dolomite Bio (UK)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands)

OriGen Biomedical: (UAE)

OriGen Biomedical: (UAE)

Saudi Biosciences: (Saudi Arabia)



Key questions answered in the Single cell omics Market are:

What was the Single cell omics Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Single cell omics Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the CAGR of the Single cell omics Market during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Single cell omics Market?

What are the major challenges that the Single cell omics Market could face in the future?

What are the factors driving the Single cell omics Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Single cell omics Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Aesthetic Medical Devices?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Single cell omics Market?

Who held the largest market share in Single cell omics Market?

