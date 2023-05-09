Arcade Gaming Global Market Report 2023: A $13.63 Billion Market in 2027 - Introduction of New and Technologically Advanced Products is a Key Trend Gaining Popularity

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arcade Gaming Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global arcade gaming market is expected to grow from $12.05 billion in 2022 to $12.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The arcade gaming market is expected to grow to $13.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5%.



The introduction of new and technologically advanced products is a key trend gaining popularity in the arcade gaming market. Major players operating in the market are introducing technologically advanced arcade games to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Zero Latency VR, an Australian technology company that develops free-roam virtual reality systems launched the Far Cry VR arcade game at 33 of the company's locations including sites in the USA, UK, Europe, and Australia.

Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is a VR (virtual reality) experience game that requires a special location where VR magic converts a large room into Far Cry 3's exotic, pirate-controlled island. The company's technology enables gamers to roam around environments without a wire attached to a PC on the other side of the room.



In November 2020, Global Entertainment Network for Dreams and Aspirations (GENDA), a Japan-based digital marketing and advertising services company acquired Arcade Business of Sega Entertainment for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, GENDA aims to revive the amusement sector and involve producers, operators, and customers. Sega Entertainment is a Japan-based arcade gaming company.



The increasing physical activity is expected to propel the growth of the arcade gaming market. Physical activity refers to any skeletal muscle-driven motion of the body that requires energy expenditure. Physical activity is increasing primarily due to its health benefits. Increasing physical activity demands new methods, and arcade gaming acts as a medium with innovative health tools, interacting and attracting players with interventions combining consistent exercise, a balanced diet, and good sleep practices.

For instance, according to the key statistics on physical activity released in March 2022 referring to the financial year 2020-21 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), an Australia-based national statistical agency, 27.2% of people aged 15 and above met the physical activity recommendations.

In addition, 73.4% of people between the ages of 18 and 64 engaged in 150 minutes or more of physical activity in the previous week. On five or more days, nearly 6 out of 10 people (59.1%) engaged in 30 minutes of activity. Therefore, increasing physical activity will drive the growth of the arcade gaming market going forward.



The arcade gaming market consists of sales of carnival games, merchandiser games, pinball machines, and slot machines. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



