Dairy Food Global Market Report 2023: A $1329 Billion Industry by 2027 - Forecasts to 2032 Featuring Groupe Lactalis, Danone, Fonterra Group, Inner Mongolia Yili, & Saputo

The global dairy food market grew from $944.39 billion in 2022 to $1,018.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The dairy food market is expected to grow to $1329.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The internet of things (IoT) technology is increasingly being used to track dairy products and ensure safe product handling. IoT technology consists of a network of devices, vehicles, or other items that continuously exchange data and provide insights into a process or system.

This technology is being used to track ingredients being used in products. Equipment connected to the internet in trucks and storage coolers can be used to monitor dairy products and tag them with environmental conditions like temperature or location that provide information about safe product handling during transportation. For instance, the Chinese government implemented the National Food Quality Safety Traceability Platform, using IoT technology to improve the quality and safety of food production supply chains.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dairy food market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the dairy food market. The regions covered in the dairy food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable, and organic food production is expected to positively impact the dairy food market during the forecast period. Organic food production, including organic dairy products, places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare.

Consumers are now becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognise as healthy. Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables), as the rate of production is far lower than the consumer demand for organic produce.

For instance, in June 2022, the Organic Trade Association, a US-based trade association representing over 9,500 organic businesses, between the years 2020 and 2021, organic sales increased by 2% surpassing $ 63 billion as compared to previous years. Additionally, the sales of organic dairy products and eggs remained largely unchanged through 2021, but they still surpassed 2019 sales by about 11%. This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for dairy product producers in both developed and developing countries, which is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



The dairy food market consists of sales of buttermilk, cheese, cream, soy milk, whipping cream, butter, and other dairy food. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1018.35 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1329.15 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Danone S.A.

Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Saputo Inc

Nestle S.A.

Frieslandcampina

Arla Foods amba

The Kraft Heinz Company

Savencia Fromage & Dairy

