Flash News: OKX to List Cetus Protocol's Token (CETUS) on its Spot Market

DUBAI, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 9, 2023.



OKX to List CETUS/USDT on its Spot Market

OKX is proud to announce that it will list CETUS, the native utility token of Cetus Protocol, on its spot market on May 10 at 10:00 (UTC). This addition will allow users to deposit the token and trade CETUS/USDT on OKX.

To celebrate the launch, the first 2,000 users who trade USD$100 worth of CETUS on OKX will have the chance to earn 5 USDT worth of CETUS. Further details will be announced on OKX's Twitter.



This announcement comes after OKX Ventures, the investment arm of OKX, announced its investment in Cetus Protocol on May 2, 2023.



Cetus is a pioneer decentralized exchange and concentrated liquidity protocol built on the Sui and Aptos blockchain. As the protocol's native utility token, CETUS can be earned through liquidity mining on Cetus. The token has a total circulating supply of one billion tokens and runs on the Sui chain.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.



OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.