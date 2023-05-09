Network Engineering Services Market is expected to hit USD 89.08 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.8 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Information Technology & Telecommunication research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Network Engineering Services Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Network Engineering Services Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 46.3 Bn in 2022 to USD 89.08 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.8 percent.



Network Engineering Services Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 46.3 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 89.08 Bn. CAGR 9.8 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Service Type, Transmission Mode, Organization Size and Industry Vertical Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186167

The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the market by value and services offered through network engineering. The Network Engineering Services Market report includes company profiles, business overviews, sales areas and manufacturing cost structure . The report provides a detailed analysis of the market through segments such as service type, transmission mode, organization size and industry vertical along with their multiple sub-segments. The report includes data regarding investment , research and development and mergers and acquisitions by Network Engineering Services Key Players. The report involves data about drivers, restraints, opportunities, regional insights and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe and Asia Pacific. Primary and security research methods were used to collect data. Collected data were later analyzed by tools such as SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five force model and PESTLE analysis.

Network Engineering Services Market Overview

Network Engineering Services is a collection of various services offered to businesses. These services are required for high-speed, seamless access from anywhere and a data exchange experience, which is expected to cater to consistent traffic upsurge. The designing, maintaining, implementing and troubleshooting of an organization’s computer networks are the main features of the Network Engineering Services Market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186167

Network Engineering Services Market Dynamics

The increased rate of broadband network adoption across the world in assessment and design also the growing scope of digital marketing in small, medium and large enterprises is expected to drive the Network Engineering Services Market. The increased number of connected devices and the growing demand for advanced network infrastructure in various organizations to maintain connectivity of data, calls, voice, videos and wireless networks and advancements in the field of information technology are expected to drive the Network Engineering Services Market. Security and unauthorized access create a threat to the confidentiality of users’ or organizations’ privacy and are expected to impede the growth of the Network Engineering Services Market.

Network Engineering Services Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The developed and strong economy of the region allows key players in the market to invest in research and development for the improvement of technologies and effective business operations. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to growing digitalization of businesses and customer services along with the rapid growth in the IT sector of developing economies such as China and India.

Network Engineering Services Market Segmentation

By Service Type:

Network Assessment

Network Design

Network Deployment



The network design segment is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The increased growth of data-consuming products and data-related services. This growth has been driving the demand for custom network service design, which provides efficiency and scalability for the needs of organizations.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/186167

By Transmission Mode:

Wired

Wireless

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Telecom

BFSI

Education

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

ITeS

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

The growing trend of digitalization in the banking and financial sector supported by consumer shift towards online payment through e-wallet, net banking and e-bill payments is looking for safe network services with advanced security features. This is expected to drive the BFSI segment during the forecast period.

Network Engineering Services Key Competitors include:

Cisco

IBM

Huawei

Juniper Networks

HCL Technologies

Infosys

NTT Global Networks

Fujitsu

Cyient

CSS Corp

Accenture

Aviat Networks

AT&T

Wipro

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Mphasis

CODETRU

Inspira Enterprise

Advance Digital Systems

Nexius

Hughes Systique

CHR Solutions

Velocis Systems

IMMCO

Sincera

VertiKal6

Datavision

PCS Technologies Inc.



Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/186167

Key questions answered in the Network Engineering Services Market are:

What are Network Engineering Services?

What was the Network Engineering Services Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Network Engineering Services Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Network Engineering Services Market?

What are the major restraints for the Network Engineering Services Market?

Which segment dominated the Network Engineering Services Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Network Engineering Services Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Network Engineering Services Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Network Engineering Services Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Network Engineering Services Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Network Engineering Services Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Service Type, Transmission Mode, Organization Size and Industry Vertical

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:

Data Center Networking Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 49.41 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.4 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for high-speed data connection and the growing need for cloud storage.

Operational Technology Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 281.8 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by government initiatives for the adoption of operational technologies.

Retail Media Networks Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 29.03 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.39 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the rising technical improvements in mobile devices and the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Network Optimization Services Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 16.54 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.72 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of branch offices and data centers, growth in usage of IP video and virtualization, and network optimization as a cloud service.

Credit Card Issuance Services Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1754.31 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by support of authorities to the digitalization of financial services such as contactless and digital credit card services.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.