Global Network Access Control Market Growth Opportunities 2023: Transformational Growth Powered by Cloud Adoption and Zero-trust Security Measures

With digital transformation and organizations transitioning to the cloud, network access control (NAC) solutions have moved from strengthening an organization's internal infrastructure security to supporting unique policies on how and when endpoints connect to networks.
NAC products and services offer visibility into and control over endpoints attempting to connect or already connected to corporate networks. The use of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) has expanded due to remote and hybrid work environments.
Greater control is needed to ensure these endpoints are authorized to access a network based on authentication. NAC solutions offer visibility into all endpoints that accessed a corporate network, which helps uncover previously unknown devices that could have gained network access. The rise in endpoint devices has increased cyberattacks. NAC configurations can prevent an attack from spreading by monitoring the network with immediate device isolation capabilities upon unusual activity detection.
Research Highlights
The study provides revenue breakdowns and forecasts by the following segments:
- Industry verticals: Banking and finance, education, government, healthcare and medical, manufacturing, retail, technology/telecommunications, utilities, media and entertainment, professional, scientific, and technical services, and others (the study does not break down the others category)
- Geographical regions: North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM)
- Companies by number of employees: Small businesses (less than 101), midsize businesses (101 to 1,000 and 1,001 to 2,500), large businesses (2,501 to 5,000 and 5,001 to 10,000), and enterprises (10,000 or more).
- The study analyzes factors driving and restraining market growth and identifies growth opportunities for industry participants and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Network Access Control Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- Growth Opportunity Analysis
2. Scope of Analysis
- Core NAC Features and Functions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Key Trends Leading Transformational Growth in NAC
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Company Size
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Segment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: EMEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: LATAM
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: IT, OT, and IoMT Network Convergence
- Growth Opportunity 2: NAC-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 3: Promoting NAC to SMBs
8. Insights for CISOs
- Insights for CISOs
9. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Frost, Why Now?
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
