Global Digital Health Outlook 2023: Staff Shortage and Workflow Efficiency Solutions Will Lead to Transformational Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Health Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The analyst defines digital health as data application for healthcare delivery using computational and telecommunication technologies to support business process workflow, clinical workflow, and patient data management. Digital health aims to achieve better patient outcomes while improving efficiency and containing costs through provider and payer transformation and more robust patient engagement.

It has grown consistently, creating growth opportunities from challenges in front of healthcare providers. With declining digital health investments, mergers & acquisitions gain momentum, with a few big value acquisitions in the at-home care segment. Virtual care, telehealth, and provider and payer solutions saw strong growth. This outlook discusses major trends impacting global digital health and stakeholder growth opportunities.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top predictions for 2023?

How are macroeconomic factors affecting the industry in 2023?

What does the digital health investment landscape look like?

What is the digital health market size and forecast?

Which are the key companies to watch in 2023 in digital health?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights

The 2022 Digital Health Market - Forecast vs. Actual

Top Digital Health Predictions for 2023

Growth Environment

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Health Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Market Trends

Market Segmentation

Segment Definitions

Key Trend 1 - Shifting Focus Toward Home Health

Key Trend 2 - Corrections in Global Digital Health Investment

Key Trend 3 - Expanding AI Adoption in Healthcare

Key Trend 4 - Mergers & Acquisitions Gains Momentum

4. Macroeconomic Factors

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Economic Impact on Digital Health, 2023

Inflation and Recession - Investment Impact Analysis

5. Revenue Trends, 2022-2027

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Global Digital Health Industry - Revenue Forecast

Segment Performance - Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

6. Top 5 Predictions, 2023

Prediction 1 - Retail Health Clinics Will Double Their Market Share in the Primary Care Market in 2023

Prediction 2 - 70% of Healthcare Providers Will Engage With the Patient Through a Digital Interface/Platform, of Which 10% of Large Healthcare Systems Will Use Conversational AI and Chatbots

Prediction 3 - 10% of Brick-and-mortar Retail Pharmacies Will Shut Down and Go Digital

Prediction 4 - Home Health Will Grow Slowly in 2023; Big Insurers and Retailers Will Remain Active in the Home Health M&A Space

Prediction 5 - Investment Will Increase by 15% in Healthcare IT Tools Used in Value-based Care

7. Healthcare IT Segment Outlook, 2023

Healthcare IT - 2023 Market Snapshot

8. Telehealth Segment Outlook, 2023

Telehealth - 2023 Market Snapshot

9. Companies to Action, 2023

Big Techs in Action - Digital Health, 2022-2023

Digital Health - Companies to Action

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Care at Home

Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Payer-Provider Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 3 - Conversational AI and Chatbots

11. Conclusions

Key Concluding Thoughts

12. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

13. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7z10dv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.