The Global Auto Finance Market is heading towards USD 400 Billion Market by 2027. Here are the key Insights into the Trends driving this Industry: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1. Captive lenders have become a big force in the auto lending arena

The growing importance of captive automotive finance worldwide is creating new opportunities for market growth. Captive finance is a subsidiary of an automaker that provides loans and financial services to the company's customers. About 28% of auto loans are provided by Captive lenders. The benefits of starting a captive finance company include personalized finance options for the customers, and equipment rental programs, among others. The companies such as Honda Finance, Ford, Infiniti, and Nissan are seeing strong growth in captive finance.

2. “Crypto credit loans”: The new trend in the Auto Finance industry

The growing importance of cryptocurrency across the automotive finance industry is expected to drive market growth. Various automotive technology providers are adopting cryptocurrency-based payments to enhance their offerings. For instance, in March 2022, Car Now, an automotive industry’s digital retailing company, announced its partnership with Cion Digital, a blockchain orchestration platform. Through this partnership, Car Now will offer auto dealers compliant and Crypto credit loans to the buyers.

3. New-age technologies like Artificial intelligence are solving the modern problems of the Auto finance market

Artificial intelligence technology is increasingly being used in the automotive finance sector, in order to improve the credit underwriting process, analyze the data, accurately predict whether the applicant can turn delinquent, and thus enhance the approval process. Various automotive artificial intelligence technology providers are making efforts to develop AI-enabled lending platforms. For instance, in October 2021, Upstart, a leading AI lending platform, announced the launch of Upstart Auto Retail software. This software includes AI-enabled financing features which enable lenders to improve their customer experience.

4. Data regulations policies by major governments are helping to protect the financial privacy of the auto loan customers

All well-governed financial industries should be able to demonstrate due diligence to ensure regulatory compliance in applicable fields. Organizations are adopting financial consulting software to support clients in financial matters in the field of property and real estate management. For instance, The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is an independent statutory authority that supervises institutions across banking, insurance, and superannuation and promotes financial system stability in Australia. In addition, federal and state governments are improving their track plans for various privacy laws, which are applicable to data that are involved in their operations. For instance, on June 5, 2020, Japan enacted a new set of amendments to its data-privacy law, the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI) Individuals can sue for damages relating to the loss of privacy, which may end up having the biggest financial repercussions for businesses.

Market Taxonomy

By Vehicle financed

New cars

Used cars

Motorcycles

By Distribution channels

Banks & Subsidiaries

NBFC's

OEMS

Captives

By Type of Financing

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By purpose type

Loans

Lease

By Tenure of the loans

1 year

2 years

3 years

4 years

5 year and above

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Auto Finance Market

