Equipment Sales & Service Limited named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment Sales & Service Limited was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving a prestigious 2023 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.



“On behalf of all the people at Equipment Sales & Service, I wish to express our delight at being chosen to be among Canada’s Best Managed Companies again this year. This marks the twelfth consecutive time we have qualified for this award. It is a tribute to the work and dedication of everyone at ESS. I wish to take this opportunity to recognise and thank all who got us here. Thank you,” said Morgan Cronin, President, Equipment Sales & Service Limited.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

“The Best Managed Company award program and the rigor required to become designated have become ingrained within our entire Company and therefore have become part of its culture. Collaboration and teamwork amongst our dedicated, well trained, experienced employees, across all departments, are hallmarks of our operations with specific focus on serving our customer base in the most efficient and proficient ways possible. We congratulate all our colleagues for enabling our company to once again be named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies,” said Peter M Willis, Executive Co-Chairman, Equipment Sales & Service Limited.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

In its 30th year, the Best Managed program recognizes companies that combine strategic expertise and a culture of innovation with a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “This year’s winners, including Equipment Sales & Service Limited, have demonstrated an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance themes as means to drive impactful and sustainable business outcomes. Their unwavering dedication to their core purpose, and to enhancing client relationships, cultivating a healthy culture with their employees, and serving their communities, set the standard of excellence for Canada’s business ecosystem.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Equipment Sales & Service Limited (www.essltd.com)

Equipment Sales & Service Limited was founded in 1946, ranking it with Canada's oldest and most established equipment companies. Now in our third generation as a private family-owned business, ESS retains the flexibility to respond to customer needs quickly and to keep pace with our rapidly changing global economy. ESS takes pride in delivering a personal standard of service to customers based on our traditional values of hard work, integrity, and shared responsibility. In addition to our sales of heavy equipment, ESS is one of Canada's largest national service providers, supporting all makes of machinery with factory-trained service technicians and the nation's largest inventory of OEM, wear parts, and aftermarket parts. Our commitment to customer service is matched by our commitment to ESS employees. Our safety policy and staff training programs are designed to keep ESS personnel healthy, productive, and at the top of the equipment service professions.