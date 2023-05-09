Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Expect to report topline results from INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, in the third quarter of 2023

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $183.8 million as of March 31, 2023 expected to be sufficient to support clinical and operational activities through 2025



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and Carmel, Ind., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and provided a business update.

“In the first quarter, we remained focused on executing the Phase I INTERCEPT-AD trial of ACU193, our novel therapeutic for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. We are pleased to confirm our expectation that we will share the first clinical data in the field from a monoclonal antibody with high selectivity for toxic amyloid beta oligomers in the upcoming third quarter,” said Daniel O’Connell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acumen. “Amid a dynamic and evolving Alzheimer’s landscape, we look forward to reporting clinical evidence of the overall safety profile, pharmacokinetic data, including the potential for monthly dosing, as well as target engagement. We expect that these topline data will serve as the basis for an anticipated interaction with the FDA in the fourth quarter to inform our next phase of development for ACU193.”

Recent Business Highlights and Anticipated Milestones

In February 2023, enrollment was completed in our Phase 1 INTERCEPT-AD trial, investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and target engagement of ACU193 in patients with early AD. Acumen continues to anticipate reporting topline results from this trial in the third quarter of 2023.



In March 2023, the Company presented research at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (ADPD) . The research demonstrated the utility of a human in vitro model of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived excitatory neurons for a better understanding of which forms of amyloid beta oligomers contribute to the pathogenesis of AD in the human brain. Utilizing human iPSC-derived excitatory neurons as a model, a panel of Aβ detection antibodies, and a panel of globular soluble AβOs plus monomers, the current study found that soluble Aβ size may influence synaptic binding. Read more here.

.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash Balance. As of March 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $183.8 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $193.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash is related to funding ongoing operations.



General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses. G&A expenses were $4.4 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased costs related to personnel, consulting and travel expenses.



About ACU193



ACU193 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble AβOs, which Acumen believes are the most toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, ACU193 aims to directly address a growing body of evidence indicating that soluble AβOs are a primary underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease. ACU193 has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About INTERCEPT-AD

INTERCEPT-AD is a Phase 1, U.S.-based, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability, and establishing clinical proof of mechanism, of ACU193 in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sixty-five individuals with early AD (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) enrolled in this first-in-human study of ACU193. The INTERCEPT-AD study consists of single-ascending-dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending-dose (MAD) cohorts and is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and target engagement of intravenous doses of ACU193. The study has completed enrollment across all sites. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT04931459.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “seeks,” “aims,” “plans,” “potential,” “will,” “milestone” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Acumen’s business, Acumen’s ability to achieve its strategic and financial goals, including its projected use of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and the expected sufficiency of its cash resources through 2025, and the therapeutic potential of Acumen’s product candidate, ACU193, including against other antibodies, and the anticipated timeline for reporting topline safety and proof of mechanism data and results and for further engagement with the FDA. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen’s programs are described in additional detail in Acumen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Acumen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,999 $ 130,101 Marketable securities, short-term 62,410 47,504 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,623 2,724 Total current assets 144,032 180,329 Marketable securities, long-term 43,419 15,837 Property and equipment, net 151 165 Right-of-use asset 67 105 Other assets 195 151 Total assets $ 187,864 $ 196,587 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 762 $ 1,640 Accrued clinical trial expenses 5,203 2,717 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,747 3,350 Operating lease liability 67 105 Total current liabilities 8,779 7,812 Total liabilities 8,779 7,812 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized and 41,025,062 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 361,339 359,949 Accumulated deficit (181,734 ) (170,427 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (524 ) (751 ) Total stockholders' equity 179,085 188,775 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 187,864 $ 196,587







Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses Research and development $ 8,713 $ 5,985 General and administrative 4,422 3,221 Total operating expenses 13,135 9,206 Loss from operations (13,135 ) (9,206 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 1,832 76 Other income (expense), net (4 ) 1 Total other income 1,828 77 Net loss (11,307 ) (9,129 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 227 (583 ) Comprehensive loss $ (11,080 ) $ (9,712 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 41,025,062 40,473,270







Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (11,307 ) $ (9,129 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 14 4 Stock-based compensation expense 1,390 618 Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net (334 ) 216 Amortization of right-of-use asset 38 33 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (899 ) 1,416 Other assets (44 ) (65 ) Accounts payable (878 ) 121 Accrued clinical trial expenses 2,486 281 Operating lease liability (38 ) (32 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (603 ) (1,762 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,175 ) (8,299 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (52,131 ) (9,090 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 10,204 4,000 Purchases of property and equipment - (9 ) Net cash used in investing activities (41,927 ) (5,099 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (52,102 ) (13,398 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 130,101 122,162 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 77,999 $ 108,764



