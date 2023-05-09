Fit Soda™ Expands Availability in 343 Circle K Locations in Colorado, Texas and New Mexico

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is excited to announce that the following four flavors of Fit Soda™: Black Cherry Cola, Root Beer Vanilla Float, Orange Cream and Sparkling Citrus are now available in 343 Circle K locations in Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.



Circle K’s success in the convenience retailing industry spans more than 60 years. The roots of Circle K trace back to 1951 when Fred Hervey purchased three Kay’s Food Stores in El Paso, Texas. Over the years, Circle K has grown its retail network through a series of acquisitions and now operates in over 20 countries. Circle K has become one of the most widely recognized convenience store brands, known worldwide for quality products and great customer service1.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Circle K to expand our reach and provide more people with access to our delicious, better-for-you soda options. Our brand is all about helping people make healthier choices without sacrificing flavor, and we believe Circle K is a great fit for our mission,” said Chris Miller, CEO of the Company.

The expansion of Fit Soda™ into the convenience store channel is a monumental step for the brand. The convenience store channel has long been a platform for some of the largest and most successful brands in the world. These stores offer a unique opportunity to reach a wide range of consumers looking for quick, convenient options. By expanding into this space, Fit Soda™ is positioning itself for significant growth and increased brand recognition. This move will not only allow more consumers to discover and enjoy Fit Soda's™ delicious and better-for-you soda options, but it will also help the brand to compete with other beverage giants in the market.

Fit Soda™ offers a variety of flavors, including: Black Cherry Cola, Root Beer Vanilla Float, Sparkling Citrus, Orange Cream, Rainbow Sherbet, Cherry Slushee and Snowcone. Fit Soda™ is an all-natural beverage that is free from preservatives, artificial flavors, and colors. Additionally, it contains BCAA's (branch chain amino acids) and electrolytes, which help with post-workout recovery.

Fit Soda’s™ expansion into Circle K stores is just the latest step in the brand’s growth.

To learn more about Fit Soda, please visit: www.fitsoda.com . To learn more about Circle K and its history, please visit: https://www.circlek.com/us/rocky-mountains/history-and-timeline .

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,800 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, McClane, Eby Brown and CoreMark. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

