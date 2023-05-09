Kempton Dunn Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Kempton Dunn has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.



Based in San Francisco, Mr. Dunn will work within the Firm’s Technology Group and provide strategic and financial advice to clients globally.

Mr. Dunn joins PWP with over twenty-five years of investment banking experience, advising corporate, private equity and venture capital clients on strategy, M&A and financing transactions in the enterprise software sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Kempton to our Firm,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “Kempton has an impressive track record of advising clients in the software sector throughout their lifecycles. His extensive experience, strong industry relationships and deep sector knowledge will be critical as we continue to expand our Firm’s footprint in this broad and strategically active space.”

Prior to joining PWP, Mr. Dunn served as a Partner at Centerview Partners. Before that, he was Head of West Coast Software Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley. He began his investment banking career in Merrill Lynch’s M&A group in London.

Mr. Dunn holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Yale University.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With more than 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco.

