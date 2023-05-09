Bitfarms to Participate in May Conferences

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18



- Bitcoin 2023 Miami on May 18-20 -

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( NASDAQ: BITF//TSX: BITF ), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, announced that management will be participating virtually at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18 and in person at Bitcoin 2023 in Miami on May 18-20.

Event: 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023 Location: Virtual Presentation: 9:30 AM ET, May 18, 2023

The company’s Needham presentation will be webcast live and available on the company’s website. For additional information or to schedule an in-person meeting, please contact your institutional sales representative or Bitfarms’ IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.

Event: Bitcoin 2023 Date: May 18 - 20, 2023 Location: Miami Beach Convention Center Time: Bitfarms’ Chief Mining Officer Ben Gagnon and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lucas will be panelists: - May 18, 11:00 am ET, Mining Stage – Risks to the ASIC Supply Chain (with Ben Gagnon) - May 19, 2:00 pm ET, Mining Stage – It’s Halvening (with Jeff Lucas) - May 20, 10:30 am ET, Mining Stage – Evolving Hosted Mining (with Ben Gagnon)

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

