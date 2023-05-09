Odor Control System Market Size Worth $12.23 Billion by 2032, High Demand for Innovative & Economical Products to Promote Growth

Newark, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.53 Billion in 2022 odor control system market will reach USD 12.23 Billion by 2032. The increased need for odor elimination across numerous end-use sectors is the main factor driving market expansion. Additionally, several industrial processes, such as chemical compound synthesis, oil refinement, microbial breakdown of organic compounds, and processing of agricultural goods, create odors. Due to the adverse environmental impact, end-use industries are, therefore, particularly worried about odor elimination, further driving market expansion. End-use manufacturing plants primarily use odor control systems to improve air quality.



Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.73% over the projection period.



Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.73% over the forecast period. Energy, power, and the chemical industry are some of the main end-use sectors causing gas pollution in the environment. The different causes of odor creation include industrial activities, using solvents, waste treatment, and burning fossil fuels to produce power. Companies are therefore implementing odor control systems to comply with government criteria for gaseous pollution in the environment.



The biological odor control system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.88% over the projected period in the odor control system market.



The biological odor control system segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.88% in the odor control system market. Over the forecast period, the segment is expected to be driven by moderate installation and low maintenance costs. A biological treatment method known as biological odor control is performed to eliminate toxins and odor from wastewater. According to the type of biological oxidation employed during the odor treatment process, these systems are also known as bio-scrubbers or biofilters.



Over the projected period, the chemical & petrochemical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.36% in the odor control system market.



Over the forecasted period, the chemical & petrochemical segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.36% in the odor control system market. Solvents, fertilizers, polymers, dyes, insecticides, cosmetics, and detergents are just a few of the products the chemical and petrochemical sector produces. As a result, different aromatic compounds that may be hazardous are present in the waste produced during the production of the products mentioned above. As a result, the foul odor generated by the chemical and petrochemical industries is treated using odor control systems.



Driver: Government rules and regulations with strict requirements for odor control management



The demand for odor control systems is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to the growing need to decrease unpleasant odors in industrial and wastewater treatment facilities. Food and beverage processing plants, chemical, pesticide, and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, as well as those in industrial and residential settings, emit a foul odor that reduces productivity and quality of life. Those who work at or live near manufacturing facilities routinely deal with unpleasant odors. Unpleasant odors can be a danger to people's productivity and safety and indicate possible health issues. Several companies are installing odor control systems to eliminate unwanted smells. As a result, it is anticipated that this market will experience significant growth over the coming years, leading to an increase in the use of odor control systems across various industries. Throughout the projected period, the market will likely be supported by stringent government rules and policies imposed on end-use industries for odor control management. Many governments in developing countries have implemented strict regulations regarding petrol emissions into the atmosphere. Industrial establishments must carry out their operations in compliance with the regulations that the government enforces. As a result, the market expanded during the projected time frame. Rapid industrialization in several developing and developed countries has also significantly contributed to environmental damage. As a result, the expansion of manufacturing facilities has led to unregulated emissions of gases and chemicals into the environment. The combination of several gases and chemicals emits a nasty odor into the surroundings. However, new market growth opportunities are emerging as end-use industries become more aware of using odor control systems.



Restraint: High costs



Due to the high cost and high maintenance costs of odor control systems, the development of industrial odor and control is restricting the growth of the global odor control system market over the projected period.



Opportunity: Innovative technologies



Creating new and enhanced technologies will support market expansion during the predicted time frame. As the industrial sector becomes more mechanized, there is an increasing demand for innovative and affordable products. Modern odor control solutions are thus more necessary since manufacturers are under greater pressure to supply specialized and complicated technology. Significant investment and expanding R&D spending also support the development of novel technologies that help companies set their products apart from the competition, creating new opportunities for market expansion in the years to come. Manufacturers of odor control systems are increasingly emphasizing fully automated monitoring systems that can provide continuous oversight and improved odor control system performance. Future odor control system demand is predicted to rise due to new technologies and multi-featured solutions.



Some of the major players operating in the odor control system market are:



• Bulbeck Enviro Pty Ltd.

• Durr Systems Inc.

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Olfasense UK Ltd.

• Tholander Ablufttechnik GmbH

• AER Control Systems LLC

• Environmental Integrated Solutions Limited

• Romtec Utilities Inc.

• Kch Services Inc.

• Catalytic Products International Inc.



By System Type:



• Activated Carbon Odor Control System

• Chemical Odor Control System

• Biological Odor Control System



By End-use:



• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Power & Energy

• Cement

• Mining & Metal

• Others



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



