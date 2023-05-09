Cider Market to Touch USD 7260.2 Million by 2030, Attaining a 5.60% CAGR Between 2022 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cider Market : Information By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Packaging, and Region—Forecast till 2030”, the market size is projected to reach approximately USD 7260.2 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2022 to 2030.

Cider Market Overview:

A low-alcohol beverage called cider is made by fermenting apple juice. Apple juice's ultimate alcohol content will often range from 5.5% to 7.5%, which is roughly half that of wine because it typically includes less natural sugar than wine. Depending on the apple varietals utilized and the methods employed in the production of the cider, a wide variety of flavors can be enjoyed. The composition and flavors of the ciders sold in Ireland rely on the overall aesthetic you select. Some ciders combine these common styles. Numerous cider producers now exclusively provide cider made from fruit cultivated in compliance with EU Regulations controlling organic horticulture methods in response to customer interest in organic goods.

Report Scope:



Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 7260.2 Million CAGR 5.60% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Distribution Channel, and Packaging Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing research and development operations Growing investments in the development of new cider products

Competitive Dynamics:

Companies' capacity to differentiate their products, maintain a stable financial position, make strategic advancements, and have a diverse geographical presence has helped them dominate the global market. The participants are focusing their efforts on promoting R&D. Additionally, they embrace strategic growth activities to improve their market position and expand their consumer base, such as product launch, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

According to market research on cider, one of the main growth factors is the rising demand for premium spirits as a result of rising per capita income and the use of alcohol as a status symbol. Consumers increasingly favor traditional, high-quality, and cutting-edge alcoholic beverages. Businesses in the market are seen to create novel flavors and sophisticated new products. Due to the rising frequency of different ailments, there is an increasing need for low-alcohol beverages, which is one of the market dynamics for cider. Increased consumption of gluten-free beverages in response to customers' demand for healthy alternatives is another factor fueling the market's expansion. Furthermore, the market is expanding as a result of shifting lifestyles and increased disposable income. The expansion of the cider market has been impacted by the rise in health concerns and hazards associated with alcohol usage as well as the growing popularity of non-alcoholic beverages. For many years, people have used apple cider vinegar as a home medicine and in cooking. ACV also has a number of positive health impacts, including antioxidant and antibacterial properties. ACV use reduces blood sugar levels, lowers cholesterol, and improves symptoms, according to several studies. One of vinegar's main components, acetic acid, is responsible for many positive health effects.

Market Limitations

Numerous studies have revealed a rise in ACV consumption, according to the market study on cider. But overindulging might have unintended consequences. Because regular use of cider vinegar causes tooth decay, it is advised that vinegar be diluted with water before ingestion. Additionally, a Harvard Medicine associate professor claims that consuming ACV contributes to hypokalemia, or low potassium levels. If used in excess, the acidity of ACV can cause skin burns and digestive problems when used as plain vinegar.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to the market analysis, disrupts manufacturing and has a significant effect on several business sectors. Lockdown promotes market volatility and interferes with manufacturing. As a result, the market as a whole has several challenges, which restricts the market's overall growth. The market benefited from the rising use of online sales channels. A significant opportunity for the market's expansion was provided by people being able to purchase goods through the e-commerce sales channel. The market suffered as a result of the supply chain disruption brought on the trade and closure restrictions. On the other side, the market saw benefits from the increased use of internet sales channels. Through the e-commerce sales channel, consumers could purchase goods, creating enormous chances for the business to expand.

Market Segmentation:

Type Insights

A significant portion of the apple-flavored category was consumed in 2021 due to its nutritional advantages. In addition, fruit flavors had the quickest growth due to increased consumer knowledge of fruit components in a variety of product categories. Fruits' nutritional makeup and related health advantages when used in drinks.

Distribution Channel Insights

The global market is classified into on-trade, off-trade, supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty shops, convenience stores, and others based on the distribution channel. Due to the increasing demand for cider in offline mode, the supermarkets & hypermarkets sector had a significant market share in 2021. Off-trade, however, saw the largest growth rate because of its efficiency.

Packaging Insights

Draught, cans, glass bottles, plastic bottles, and others are included in the packaging-based segmentation of the cider market. The increased demand for cider in alcoholic beverages in 2021 contributed to the glass bottles category having a significant proportion. As a result of rising demand for apple cider vinegar, which is gluten-free and helps enhance the digestive system, plastic bottles were the category with the fastest growth.

Regional Analysis:

The cider market research states that North America held a significant market share in 2021 as a result of a significant number of producers of cider vinegar, high U.S. and Canadian output, and strong regional demand. Additionally, a lot of producers in the area are developing novel products, which has a good effect on the North American market for cider vinegar. Customers in the US will have access to organic and top-notch everyday wellness items through this business.

Due to the largest worldwide apple output in 2021, Europe saw the strongest growth. The scale of the UK cider market reflects the enormous market. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the most fashionable nations in Europe, like the Czech Republic and Poland, would become new markets for the product.

