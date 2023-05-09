Textile Enzymes Market Size and Value to Reach USD 801.3 Mn by 2032 | APAC to account for 44.6% of growth in 2022; Market.us

New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Textile Enzymes Market is estimated at USD 488.8 Million in the year 2022 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 801.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2032.

The global textile enzymes market produces enzymes for use in various textile manufacturing processes and is a rapidly expanding industry. Enzymes used in textiles help to increase quality and efficiency while minimizing environmental impact in response to rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly textile goods and cost-effective production techniques. Using enzymes in textile production offers several other advantages also such as reduced water consumption, energy savings, and enhanced product quality.

Key Takeaway:

, the bio-polishing segment dominated the largest market share in application analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in the textile enzymes market in 2022. In 2022, APAC dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 44.6%.

Factors affecting the growth of the Textile Enzymes industry?

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Textile Enzymes industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable textile processing : As consumers become more conscious about the environmental effects of textile production, there is an increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly methods of textile processing. Textile enzymes offer several environmental advantages such as reduced water usage, lower energy usage, and decreased chemical waste generation - making them a preferred option among textile manufacturers.

: As consumers become more conscious about the environmental effects of textile production, there is an increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly methods of textile processing. Textile enzymes offer several environmental advantages such as reduced water usage, lower energy usage, and decreased chemical waste generation - making them a preferred option among textile manufacturers. Advancements in enzyme technology : The development of new enzyme products with enhanced functionality, such as those suitable for a wider range of textile processing applications, is driving the growth of this industry. Furthermore, advances in enzyme technology have resulted in more efficient and effective textile processing methods, further increasing the demand for textile enzymes.

: The development of new enzyme products with enhanced functionality, such as those suitable for a wider range of textile processing applications, is driving the growth of this industry. Furthermore, advances in enzyme technology have resulted in more efficient and effective textile processing methods, further increasing the demand for textile enzymes. Government regulations : Government regulations for environmental protection and sustainability are further driving the growth of the textile enzymes industry. Governments around the world are introducing regulations and policies to reduce textile production's environmental impact, leading to an increase in the adoption of sustainable processing methods such as textile enzymes.

: Government regulations for environmental protection and sustainability are further driving the growth of the textile enzymes industry. Governments around the world are introducing regulations and policies to reduce textile production's environmental impact, leading to an increase in the adoption of sustainable processing methods such as textile enzymes. Cost-effectiveness : Textile enzymes are increasingly being adopted because of their cost-efficiency compared to traditional chemical-based processing methods. Not only do they use less water and energy, but they produce less chemical waste too, providing textile manufacturers with potential cost savings opportunities.

: Textile enzymes are increasingly being adopted because of their cost-efficiency compared to traditional chemical-based processing methods. Not only do they use less water and energy, but they produce less chemical waste too, providing textile manufacturers with potential cost savings opportunities. Consumer Awareness: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental consequences of textile production and increasingly seek out sustainable and eco-friendly items. This has prompted textile manufacturers to adopt more eco-friendly practices, such as using textile enzymes.

Market Growth

The textile enzyme market has seen steady growth over the last several years, and analysts predict this trend to continue into the foreseeable future. The textile enzyme market is growing due to increasing awareness of the harmful effects of conventional chemical-based processing techniques and increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable textile production methods. The market growth is predicted in light of advances in enzyme technology and the introduction of new enzyme products with enhanced functionality.

Regional Analysis

APAC is estimated to be the most dominant market in the textile enzymes market, with the largest market share of 44.6% in 2022. APAC is the dominant region in the textile enzymes market due to its rapidly expanding textile industry, because of key players like India, China, and Bangladesh, and also major global producers and exporters of textiles. Additionally, governments in APAC have put in place supportive measures for this expansion as their countries tend to have lower costs than other regions do and make production more accessible.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 488.8 Million Market Size (2032) USD 801.3 Million CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 5.2% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 44.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Because of recent advances in enzyme technology, more efficient and effective enzymes for textile production processes have been created. Enzymes are now increasingly utilized throughout these processes. Governments around the globe are passing laws to promote sustainable textile production methods. This has made it possible for enzymes to be utilized more often during textile manufacturing processes.

Market Restraints

Enzymes require specific storage and transportation conditions to remain effective, which can increase costs and present logistical obstacles for manufacturers. Enzymes used in textile production may require regulatory approval in certain countries, leading to delays and additional expenses for manufacturers. Enzymes may not be suitable for all textile production processes, as they have specific temperatures, pH, and other requirements that may not be compatible with certain production methods or materials.

Market Opportunities

There may be opportunities to adapt enzyme technology for non-textile uses. Research and development investments can lead to the creation of enzyme products that address specific textile production difficulties and open up new growth prospects. As consumers become more mindful of the environmental effects of fashion, there is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly items. Enzymes can play an integral role in this process, providing enzyme manufacturers with unique opportunities to capitalize on this growing trend.

Report Segmentation of the Textile Enzymes Market

Type Insight

The Cellulase segment is projected to be the most lucrative in the global textile enzymes market. The total market share of the cellulase segment is 36% in 2022. Cellulase has become the go-to enzyme in the textile industry due to its versatility, low-temperature activity, and efficiency. It's used for designing, stone washing, and softening jobs which reduce energy costs while having a positive effect on the environment. Textile companies favor it, due to its effectiveness and adaptability; furthermore, technological advancements have resulted in more productive yet affordable cellulase enzymes.

Application Insight

The bio-polishing segment will dominate the textile enzymes market in 2022 with the largest share of 27.4%. Enzymes have proved more successful than conventional chemical approaches in the bio-polishing process. Textile makers looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact should consider enzymes as they are environmentally benign and biodegradable. Furthermore, this delicate procedure does not harm fabric fibers. Ultimately, demand for high-quality textiles is driving growth in this market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Amylases

Cellulase

Lipases

Proteases

Pectinases

Laccases

Other Types

Based on Application

De-Sizing

Bio-Polishing

Bleaching

Bio-Sourcing

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The textile enzyme market is highly fragmented, with a few major players dominating it. Notable names in this sector include Novozymes, DSM, AB Enzymes, Genencor, and BASF SE. These companies are continuously investing in research and development efforts to enhance their product offerings and remain ahead of the competition. Furthermore, they have expanded their production capacities to keep up with growing demands for textile enzymes. Many companies are also employing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their product lines and penetrate new markets.

Some of the major players include:

Novozymes

BESTZYME BIO-ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

AB Enzymes

Infinita Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

DENYKEM

Tex Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Ultreze Enzymes Pvt. Ltd.

EPYGEN LABS LLC.

Sunsong Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd.

Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Nature BioScience Pvt. L.T.D.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Textile Enzymes Market

In 2021- AB Enzymes recently introduced "Veron Maxima," an enzyme product specifically designed for denim processing that they claim will improve the colorfastness and functionality of denim clothing.

AB Enzymes recently introduced "Veron Maxima," an enzyme product specifically designed for denim processing that they claim will improve the colorfastness and functionality of denim clothing. In 2021- DSM recently launched their "Discovery SP-2022 XP," a bio-based textile finishing technology. As an international corporation founded on science, this advancement promises to offer more sustainability than other techniques by using renewable resources instead of fossil fuels.

