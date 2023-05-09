Women Sportswear Market Is Expected to Reach $272.31 billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 5.22% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Women Sportswear Market Was Valued At $ 172.25 billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand $272.31 billion By 2030 .at a CAGR Of 5.22% From 2022 To 2030.Key factors driving the growth of this market include the Unique Benefits , Increased health consciousness , Increased Interest in Sports and Exercise.

Activewear's many and unique benefits, such as being quick to dry, heat-resistant, breathable, chemical-resistant, and static-resistant, are one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the women's activewear market. People are becoming more health conscious because they are becoming less active and because diseases such as diabetes and heart disease are becoming more prevalent. The market is aided by the increasing number of individuals who choose to lead hectic lives. Additionally, the market is affected by the growing interest of women in athletics and exercise. Activewear sales are bolstered by the increasing number of women who participate in sports. Walking for exercise is gaining popularity among women, resulting in increased demand for shorts, T-shirts, and athletic shoes.

The market for women's activewear is also supported by an increase in disposable income, accelerated urbanization, and lifestyle shifts.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Women's Sportswear Market Size, Share, and Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (Tops & T-Shirts, Jackets & Vests, Hoodies & Pullovers, Skirts & Dresses, Pants & Tights ), By Application Outlook (Professional Athletes, Amateur Operators), By Fabric Outlook (Nylon, Cotton, Neoprene, Polypropylene, and Spandex), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023–2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

On The Basis of Type:

The market is segmented by product type into Tops, Bottoms, Sweatpants, Shorts, Skirts, Hoodies and Sweatshirts, Outerwear, Jackets, Undergarments, Swimwear, and Others. The most prevalent types of sportswear are hoodies and t-shirts, followed by shorts and sweatpants. Additionally, shorts and joggers have contributed the most to the expansion of the women's sportswear market.

On The Basis of Fabric:

The market is segmented by fabric type into Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex, and others. Polyester is the most popular material for activewear because it is resilient, absorbs moisture, and resists wrinkling.

On The Basis of Distribution Channel:

The market is divided into two categories based on the method of product distribution: online and offline. In the coming years, the growth of the online segment of the Women's Activewear Market will be primarily driven by the increased use of e-commerce by consumers.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for women's athletic apparel has been analyzed in various regions, including North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and India. In the near future, the global Women Sportswear sector will dominate this market.

Due to companies such as Nike, Adidas, ASICS Corp., Under Armour Inc., and others, North America is likely to be the world's largest market for women's athletic apparel. People in the region play numerous sports, including basketball, football, and hockey, which increases the demand for sports products. In 2017, nearly 9,882,600 children aged 6 to 12 played flag football in the United States, according to the ASPEN Institute. This was 9.9% greater than the previous year.

Due to the popularity of sportswear as casual wear in Europe, it is probable that a significant portion of the market will be in Europe. Additionally, the region imports a great deal of sporting products, which increases demand. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), Germany spent $1.14 billion on sporting products in 2017. This is 6.1% higher than the previous year.

The market for women's sportswear is anticipated to expand more rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region due to accelerated urbanization, shifting consumer preferences, and more disposable income. In addition, the increase in outdoor activities such as running, yoga, and fitness has resulted in increased expenditures on sporting products.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/197995



Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.22% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $272.31 billion By Type Tops and T-Shirts

Jackets and Vests

Hoodies and Pullovers

Skirts and Dresses

Pants and Tights By Application Professional Athletes

Amateur Operator By Fabric Nylon

Cotton

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Others By Companies Kadena

Plantium

Classic

Third Street

Graphic

Beacon

AST

DP

Anta

Lining

Peak

NIKE

Adidas

Puma

Amer Sports

Under Armour and Others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

There are a number of challenges that could slow the expansion of the global Women Sportswear market. Among the most important constraints are:

Increasing discretionary income and a greater emphasis on athletics and fitness among younger generations are also significant growth factors for the business. However, sales of activewear are declining as a result of fluctuating raw material costs and high clothing production costs. This indicates that price-conscious individuals are purchasing less activewear. Activewear sales, on the other hand, may be hampered by price-conscious consumers because the items are so costly. This is due to the fluctuating cost of basic materials and the high cost of their design.

Opportunity Analysis:

A number of promising new avenues for development and expansion exist in the international Women Sportswear market. Consider a few of the most promising prospects:

The fact that female consumers view athleisure wear as a whole suggests that there will be lucrative opportunities for market participants between 2022 and 2030. As more young people become interested in exercise and athletics, the market will expand.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Kadena

Plantium

Classic

Third Street

Graphic

Beacon

AST

DP

Anta

Lining

Peak

NIKE

Adidas

Puma

Amer Sports

Under Armour and Others

By Type

Tops and T-Shirts

Jackets and Vests

Hoodies and Pullovers

Skirts and Dresses

Pants and Tights

By Application

Tops and T-Shirts

Jackets and Vests

Hoodies and Pullovers

Skirts and Dresses

Pants and Tights

By Fabric

Nylon

Cotton

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) Market : The global supply chain management software market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2022. The market expects to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during 2022-2030.

Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market : The global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com