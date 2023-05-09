New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315408/?utm_source=GNW

Data centers are at the core of the digital economy.Enterprises in North America have started using third-party colocation service providers increasingly.



They focus on data centers to outsource their data operations.Colocated data centers help enterprises bring processing capacity closer to the data source.



In addition, using this infrastructure reduces latency. The rising hyperscale capacity demand from cloud providers, OTT content/digital media segments, and gaming companies will increase the demand for data center colocation services.



To meet this growing demand, colocation service providers in North America focus on scaling up their capabilities in terms of space, power supply, security, cooling systems, and connectivity. This research service considers the present scenario of the North American data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. It covers a detailed overview of key trends shaping the North American market, growth opportunities, revenue forecast, drivers, and restraints.

Author: Kriti Yadav

