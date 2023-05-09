Biopsy Devices Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Medtronic plc, Hologic, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., and Olympus Corporation

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for biopsy devices was estimated to be worth US$ 2.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 4.59 billion by 2031.

The global market for biopsy devices was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Tissue samples are collected via biopsy instruments for diagnostic and research reasons. It is performed to detect the presence of disorders such as cancer, infections, or inflammatory issues.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/biopsy-devices-market/8699

Biopsy Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.52 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 4.59 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of cancer is driving the market revenue share.

The growing preference for minimally-invasive procedures among the population drives the demand for biopsy devices.

Due to the range of benefits and significance of biopsy, the market revenue is rising exponentially.

Recent Development in the Global Biopsy Devices Market:

In March 2023, TransMed7, LLC reported the first clinical use of VacuPac employing a SpeedBird Universal and a Concorde US from the SpeedBird and Concorde ranges of vacuum-assisted, Single Insertion - Multiple Collection (SIMC) breast biopsy devices.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for biopsy devices:

Medtronic plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hologic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global biopsy device market revenue is driven by the growing necessity of accurate diagnosis, cancer prevalence, the development of sophisticated biopsy instruments, and increased efficacy of biopsy treatments. Furthermore, the rising awareness among people for the early detection of cancers and several government and non-government initiatives are accelerating the market revenue growth.

However, strict regulatory requirements imposed by regulatory bodies limit the launch of novel products in the market, which is expected to restrain revenue growth of the global biopsy devices market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/biopsy-devices-market/8699

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product type, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into biopsy guidance systems, needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy needles, biopsy forceps, and others. Due to the increasing demand from internal organs and soft tissues, rapidly and painlessly, the needle-based biopsy guns segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into lung biopsy, breast biopsy, skin biopsy, colorectal biopsy, and others. The breast biopsy segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the rising prevalence of breast cancer and increased public awareness of disease screening.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment with the largest revenue share dominates the global market. This market revenue share is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period due to well-equipped and advanced infrastructure availability.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the rising number of cancer patients, developed and advanced healthcare infrastructure, and presence of significant market players, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for biopsy devices in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Biopsy Guidance System Manual Robotic Needle-based Biopsy Guns Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Devices Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices Biopsy Needles Biopsy Forceps Others GLOBAL BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Lung Biopsy Breast Biopsy Skin Biopsy Colorectal Biopsy Others GLOBAL BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8699

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market by Workflow Type (Upstream Biomanufacturing Workflow, Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Workflow), Application (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutions) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Salivary Gland Infection Therapeutics Market by Site of Infection (Parotid Glands, Submandibular Glands), Drug Class (Antibiotic, NSAIDs) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Severe Asthma Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Long-acting Beta-agonists, Macrolide Antibiotics, Biologic Drugs) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cellbag Bioreactor Chambers Market by Application Type (Antibody Production, Virus Production), End User Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mammalian Transient Protein Expression Market by Product Type (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments), Application (Functional Cell-Based Assays, Bio-Production), and End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organization) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.