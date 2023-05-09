Biopsy Devices Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Medtronic plc, Hologic, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., and Olympus Corporation

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for biopsy devices was estimated to be worth US$ 2.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 4.59 billion by 2031.
The global market for biopsy devices was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Tissue samples are collected via biopsy instruments for diagnostic and research reasons. It is performed to detect the presence of disorders such as cancer, infections, or inflammatory issues.
Biopsy Devices Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|US$ 2.52 billion
|Market Size Value in 2031
|US$ 4.59 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Product Type, Application, End User, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
- The rising prevalence of cancer is driving the market revenue share.
- The growing preference for minimally-invasive procedures among the population drives the demand for biopsy devices.
- Due to the range of benefits and significance of biopsy, the market revenue is rising exponentially.
Recent Development in the Global Biopsy Devices Market:
- In March 2023, TransMed7, LLC reported the first clinical use of VacuPac employing a SpeedBird Universal and a Concorde US from the SpeedBird and Concorde ranges of vacuum-assisted, Single Insertion - Multiple Collection (SIMC) breast biopsy devices.
Competitive Landscape
Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for biopsy devices:
- Medtronic plc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Hologic, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- BD
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The global biopsy device market revenue is driven by the growing necessity of accurate diagnosis, cancer prevalence, the development of sophisticated biopsy instruments, and increased efficacy of biopsy treatments. Furthermore, the rising awareness among people for the early detection of cancers and several government and non-government initiatives are accelerating the market revenue growth.
However, strict regulatory requirements imposed by regulatory bodies limit the launch of novel products in the market, which is expected to restrain revenue growth of the global biopsy devices market.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Product Type
Based on product type, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into biopsy guidance systems, needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy needles, biopsy forceps, and others. Due to the increasing demand from internal organs and soft tissues, rapidly and painlessly, the needle-based biopsy guns segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.
Segmentation By Application
Based on the application, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into lung biopsy, breast biopsy, skin biopsy, colorectal biopsy, and others. The breast biopsy segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the rising prevalence of breast cancer and increased public awareness of disease screening.
Segmentation By End-User
Based on the end-user, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment with the largest revenue share dominates the global market. This market revenue share is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period due to well-equipped and advanced infrastructure availability.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global biopsy devices market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the rising number of cancer patients, developed and advanced healthcare infrastructure, and presence of significant market players, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.
Report Coverage
Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for biopsy devices in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2021
- Base Year – 2022
- Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
- Regulatory Landscape
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Biopsy Guidance System
- Manual
- Robotic
- Needle-based Biopsy Guns
- Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices
- Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Devices
- Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices
- Biopsy Needles
- Biopsy Forceps
- Others
- Biopsy Guidance System
- GLOBAL BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
- Lung Biopsy
- Breast Biopsy
- Skin Biopsy
- Colorectal Biopsy
- Others
- GLOBAL BIOPSY DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
