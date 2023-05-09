Three Sixty Solar Inks US Distribution Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focused on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace, is pleased to announce the signing of a Distribution Agreement for the US and Global Markets with Rustin Industries LLC.



Key Points:

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. partners with Rustin Industries LLC to market, promote, and sell solar tower systems in the US and Global Markets

Rustin Industries, under the name Yereq Geo Energy, aims to successfully land projects in the summer of 2023

Three Sixty and Yereq plan for multiple deployments in the coming months

Three Sixty Solar’s CEO, Brian Roth states, “Working with John and his team at Rustin Industries and Yereq Geo Energy is incredibly exciting. John’s enthusiasm for promoting renewable energy systems knows no bounds and his team at Yereq Geo give me confidence that they will bring great project opportunities for us to execute and deliver together. I’m thrilled that we got this Agreement signed and I can’t wait to get to begin collaboration on the projects that Yereq has in their sales pipeline.”



Effective May 3, 2023, Three Sixty Solar has entered into a formal Distribution Agreement with Rustin Industries LLC. Rustin Industries is a clean energy project generator, headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. Operating under the name Yereq Geo Energy, the business provides full turnkey solar solutions, EV charging solutions, and other renewable energy products, through a network of more than 500 sales operators, agents, and owners. Yereq Geo Energy will immediately begin sales and lead generation for Three Sixty Solar Towers, with a vision to integrate towers into projects alongside Yereq’s already successful businesses in the United States and around the globe.

The Distribution Agreement has a one-year initial term, with automatic one-year renewals until terminated by either party upon written notice given no less than ninety days prior to the end of the application term.

Rustin Industries LLC Chairman, John Rustin states, “When Three Sixty Solar and Brian were introduced to me, I believed this was a technology that could be a game-changer in solar power deployment, and I wanted the opportunity for my team to sell it. We brought Brian to meet our sales team back in March, and the feedback was incredible. Even before having this Agreement signed, our team has been generating project leads and we believe that this is going to be a win for all of us. With the Agreement now in place, we anticipate closing on initial projects that we’ve already been working on in Hawaii, Georgia, and overseas soon.”

Additionally, Three Sixty Solar has made additional payments pursuant to its previously announced engagement from September 14, 2022 with Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. ("CDMG") (Founder & CEO: Craig Huey; address: 1313 4th Avenue North Nashville, TN 37208, United States; phone: 615-814-6633) for marketing services.

CDMG will, as appropriate, create campaigns, reportalogs, newsalogs, emails series, native and display ads for physical and digital mediums, set up and manage remarketing campaigns, and bring attention to the business of the company in consideration of $287,277 (U.S.). The promotional activity will start in May 2023 and occur by print, e-mail, and social media.

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization which focuses on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video . To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow us on Instagram (@threesixtysolar.vsol), Twitter (@ThreeSixtySolar), and Facebook (@threesixtysolar.vsol).

