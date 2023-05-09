Global Resveratrol Market is projected to reach US$ 278.3 Million by 2033 at a moderate CAGR of 8% | Get In-depth Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The estimated worth of the worldwide resveratrol market in 2022 was US$ 118.60 Million. Sales of dietary supplements is likely to increase to US$ 278.3 Million by 2033 thanks to shifting customer tastes, with a CAGR of 8% predicted for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.



The growing demand for nutritional supplements among consumers is one of the main factors driving up the price of resveratrol on the international market. The market is expected to grow due to the product's high anti-antioxidant content and phenolic activities, which are popular with older consumers and sportsmen, as well as the increased prevalence of health issues including cardiovascular diseases. The increasing usage of nutraceuticals by the populace and the increasing reliance of the beauty sector on resveratrol all have an effect on the market's growth.

The use of this substance has been associated with a wide range of implications, including anti-angiogenic, estrogen-like effects, skin-whitening, anti-aging, collagen I activation, and its capacity to protect cells from oxidative damage and UV radiations-mediated cell death. It is well-liked in dermatology as well as cosmetology due to its ability to penetrate the skin barrier and its anti-aging properties.

Resveratrol has experienced extraordinary penetration in developed North American economies due to growing consumer demand for natural and healthy products. Consumers are turning to resveratrol supplementation for its antioxidant as well as anti-inflammatory qualities. Cardiovascular issues have increased in frequency in the United States as a result of the people's sedentary lifestyles, poor eating patterns, and hectic schedules. Resveratrol is a common ingredient in dietary supplements, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the resveratrol market over the forecasted time period due to its multiple health benefits.

Key Takeaways:

The global resveratrol market is expected to be valued at US$ 123 Million by 2023.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.1%.

In 2022, the United States market for resveratrol accounted for about 17.3% of the global market share.

The Indian resveratrol market to experience a rapid CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2033.

By product type, the extract or plant-based resveratrol was estimated to acquire more than 40% share in 2022.

By Isomer, the trans-resveratrol had acquired a market share of 87%.

“Resveratrol is gaining traction owing to its health benefits and having antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties,” says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the resveratrol market are:

DSM Nutritionals

Evolva

Endurance Product Company

Great Forest Biomedical

Laurus Labs Limited

JF-NATURAL

Sabinsa Corporation

Resvitale LLC

Shanghai Natural Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.





Some key developments in this market are:

In 2021, Lonza, a worldwide manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition sectors, declared it is likely to invest to build its production capabilities for pharmaceutical products at its facility in Guangzhou, China.

The fill as well as finish production line is likely to provide clinical trial and commercialization batches in China as well as local and international clients. In keeping with Lonza's objective to provide clients integrated end-to-end solutions, the launch of drug product manufacturing at the Guangzhou (CN) facility is likely to provide customers with a unified drug substance as well as drug product manufacturing service option.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global resveratrol market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the resveratrol market, the market is segmented on the basis of resveratrol by product (extract, fermentation, synthetic), form (powder and liquid), isomer (trans-resveratrol and cis-resveratrol), end-use and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product:

Extract

Fermentation

Synthetic





By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Isomer:

Trans-Resveratrol

Cis-Resveratrol

By End Use:

Skin Care Cream & Lotion Scrub Exfoliator Cleanser & Toner Balm & Butter Serum & Mask Makeup Remover Others

Hair Care Shampoo Conditioner Essential Oil Hair Color Hair Stylist Products Hair Oil

Makeup Facial Makeup Eye Makeup Lip Makeup Nail Makeup

Bath Care Shower Products Liquid Bath Products Bath Additives Bar Soaps

Fragrance Perfume Deodorant Cologne

Tools

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Resveratrol Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

