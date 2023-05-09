New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emerging NDT Techniques Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315426/?utm_source=GNW

Industries (process and discrete) have used NDT for decades to ensure the quality of components and safety in operation.



Ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic, and electromagnetic test equipment traditionally dominate the NDT equipment market. The inherent limitations of the equipment to identify and characterize defects with high accuracy and reduced time in specific applications, such as composites, weld inspection, and corrosion inspection, give rise to the need for alternative technologies or emerging NDT techniques.



This report discusses 4 emerging NDT techniques: Total Focusing Method (TFM), Laser Shearography, Infrared Thermography, and Terahertz NDE. The emerging NDT technique market focuses on identifying the NDT methods gaining higher traction among end users than the currently dominant conventional techniques.This report elaborates why these emerging techniques are gaining more traction during the study period covering the aspects of assessing technology potential, market applications, current challenges, competitors, and their products, and identifying the growth opportunities during the forecast period. Composite materials find increased adoption in end-user verticals, such as wind energy, aerospace, and automotive for performance and efficiency improvements in their products. As a result, the need to inspect those products for defects and flaws increases. Currently, none of the commonly used conventional techniques, such as ultrasonic and eddy current, proves to be efficient or effective in detecting disbands, cracks, and delaminations in composites. On the other hand, emerging technologies, such as THz, Shearography, Infrared Thermography, and TFM, are effective in detecting concealed defects in several types of composite materials. Thus, the demand for these techniques is poised to grow in the coming years. Besides, technological advancements and other market developments have increased the demand for these techniques. The report covers more information on the specific challenges of each technique, the possibility of new market entrants, and how market participants can increase their revenue by highlighting technique-specific growth opportunities.

Author: Prabhu Karunakaran

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315426/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________