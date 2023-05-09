Pharmaceutical Pellets Market to Grow at CAGR of 10.64% through 2032; The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pharmaceutical pellets market is projected to grow from USD 1,805.72 million in 2022 to USD 4,963.32 million By 2032, at a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Pharmaceutical pellets are active powders and binders that are loaded into capsules. It is usually formed through agglomeration processes. Finely powdered excipients and drugs are mixed to form hemispherical particles during this process. These drugs enhance drug adherence in drug administration and improve drug aesthetics. In addition, these pharmaceutical pellets make chemically incompatible drugs compatible. These pellets reduce digestive problems and enhance drug absorption. It stops dust formation and lowers inter and intra-patient variability. Additionally, pharmaceutical pellets are less prone to dose dumping than single-dose forms, making them a popular choice in the pharmaceutical sector.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 1,805.72 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 4,963.32 Million CAGR 10.64% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered Technology, Mechanism of Action Drivers Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Opportunities Increase in Research & Development Restraints High Production Cost

An increasing understanding of the therapeutic benefits of pharmaceutical pellets is anticipated to propel the market's growth. The pharmaceutical industry is heavily funding research and development activities, which is anticipated to provide profitable prospects during the forecast period.



Competitive Strategy



To boost their market situation in the global pharmaceutical pellets market, the prominent industry players aim to take the approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, product innovations, and recent developments.



• In March 2023: Colorcon Corporation, one of the global leaders in pharmaceutical speciality excipients and film coatings, has acquired Airnov Healthcare Packaging from Arsenal Capital Partners. The collaboration extends Colorcon's stability and moisture control solutions platform from its core to encapsulated and packaged products. The acquisition reflects Colorcon's aim to invest in and empower innovative solutions that help health and wellness product developers accelerate time to market and improve quality and competitiveness.



Market Growth & Trends



Growing in life-threatening diseases such as high cholesterol, kidney disease, high blood pressure, and other respiratory diseases is anticipated to drive the market's growth. Increased manufacturing costs and a shortage of skilled labour can slow the market's growth. However, various technological developments can reduce costs and positively impact the market's growth. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains in every other industry. Yet, the healthcare industry registered significant growth in 2022, which may create good chances for new entrants and emerging players in the market.



Key Findings



The technology segment is classified into dry powder layering, extrusion, fluid bed granulation, solution & suspension layering, spray congealing and spray drying. In 2022, the extrusion section accounted for the largest market share, with 32.68% and a market revenue of USD 590.10 million.



The mechanism of action segment includes diffusion, erosion and osmosis. In 2022, the diffusion section dominated the market with the largest share of 41.07% and a market revenue of USD 741.60 million.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Pharmaceutical Pellets Market



• North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region registered the largest market share, with 38.75% revenue in 2022 and a market revenue of USD 699.71 million.



There is a rise in the older age population, due to which life-threatening diseases such as coronary stroke, artery disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are rising rapidly. This factor is fueling the market growth of the North American region. Besides, the rising development of new advanced technologies, advancing R&D movements, and rising funding in healthcare infrastructure in the pharmaceutical industry are further propelling the region's growth. The rising understanding among the population regarding the benefits of taking medicines/drugs in the APAC region is anticipated to witness lucrative market growth over the forecast year. In addition, the rising number of companies in the region and rising investments in the pharmaceutical industry can boost the market's growth.



Key Players Operating in the Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market are:



• Abbott Laboratories

• Avanscure Lifesciences Private Limited

• Concord Drugs Limited

• Chemit Laboratories

• Colorcon Inc.

• Lograns Pharma Private Limited

• MB Sugars & Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

• Nanjing Joyfulchem Co. Ltd.

• Nordic Sugar

• Nami Pharma

• Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

• Rainbow Health Care Products

• Thexa Pharma (P) Limited

• U.K. Vet Chem



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global pharmaceutical pellets market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market by Pet Technology:



• Dry Powder Layering

• Extrusion

• Fluid Bed Granulation

• Solution & Suspension Layering

• Spray Congealing

• Spray Drying



Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market by Mechanism of Action:



• Diffusion

• Erosion

• Osmosis



About the report:



The global pharmaceutical pellets market is analyzed based on value (USD Million) and volume (K Tons). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes opportunities, challenges, driving factors, and restraints for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, raw material analysis, supply and demand analysis, distribution analysis, competitor position grid analysis, attractiveness analysis, and marketing channels analysis.



