Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi & More

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digestive and intestinal remedies market is expected to grow from $19.49 billion in 2022 to $20.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The digestive and intestinal remedies market is expected to reach $24.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The increase in gastrointestinal disorder cases is expected to propel the digestive and intestinal remedy market going forward. Gastrointestinal disorders refer to a collective term of diseases such as nausea, vomiting, food poisoning, and diarrhea that impact the overall biological functioning of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders has resulted in a growing demand for digestive and intestinal remedies that can treat gastrointestinal diseases effectively.

For instance, in April 2020, according to a survey by the American Gastroenterological Association covering 33 countries on 6 continents regarding the prevalence of and factors associated with functional gastrointestinal disorders, among the 73,076 adult respondents, more than 40% of persons worldwide have FGIDs, which affect the quality of life and health care use.

Additionally, in May 2020, News Medical, a UK-based open-access medical information company, said four people worldwide experience functional gastrointestinal diseases of varying severity for every 10 adults. Therefore, an increase in gastrointestinal disorder cases is expected to drive the digestive and intestinal remedy market.



Technological developments and advancements are key trend gaining popularity in the digestive and intestinal remedy market. Major players operating in the digestive and intestinal remedy market are focused on creating innovative technologies to manage and monitor digestive health in the digestive and intestinal remedy market. Recently the market has witnessed the use of breath analyzers to gather clinical condition information related to the digestive system.

For instance, in May 2021, Owlstone Medical, a UK-based manufacturer and developer of breathalyzer for disease, launched digestive health breath testing in collaboration with functional gut diagnostics and functional gut clinic, providers of smart solutions for the diagnosis of gut health problems.

Individuals can get better control over their digestive health through a simple at-home breath test. In SIBO and Food Intolerance, hydrogen and methane are well-established breath-based indicators. It uses an external substrate to create a precise and biologically relevant measurement of breath.



North America was the largest region in the digestive and intestinal remedies market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digestive and intestinal remedies report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the digestive and intestinal remedies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Digestive Medicines; Remedies Against Gastrointestinal Complaints; Natural And Synthetic Agents

2) By Age Group: Pediatric; Adults

3) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.46 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $24.44 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market Characteristics



3. Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market Trends And Strategies



4. Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market Size And Growth



6. Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market Segmentation

7. Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



9. China Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



10. India Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market

11. Japan Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



12. Australia Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



13. Indonesia Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



14. South Korea Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



15. Western Europe Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



16. UK Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



17. Germany Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



18. France Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



19. Eastern Europe Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



20. Russia Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



21. North America Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market

22. USA Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



23. South America Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



24. Brazil Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



25. Middle East Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



26. Africa Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



27. Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market



29. Digestive and Intestinal Remedies Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Procter & Gamble Company

Sanofi SA

CH Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Abbott Laboratories

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Menarini Group

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cinvy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment