Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of a New Chairman of the Board

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held at St Helier, Jersey today.
The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 70, representing 37.87% of the Company’s outstanding voting shares.
The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(b)1 to 1(j), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the nine nominees proposed for re-election as directors:
|Nominee
|Vote type
|Voted
|%
|Mark Learmonth
|For
|7,231,617
|99.80%
|Against
|14,662
|0.20%
|Abstain
|19,783
|-
|Steven Curtis
|For
|5,913,726
|81.61%
|Against
|1,332,550
|18.39%
|Abstain
|19,786
|-
|John Kelly
|For
|7,149,448
|98.67%
|Against
|96,510
|1.33%
|Abstain
|20,104
|-
|Johan Holtzhausen
|For
|7,147,571
|98.72%
|Against
|92,674
|1.28%
|Abstain
|25,817
|-
|Dana Roets
|For
|6,291,771
|89.84%
|Against
|711,440
|10.16%
|Abstain
|262,851
|-
|Nick Clarke
|For
|7,152,756
|98.79%
|Against
|87,515
|1.21%
|Abstain
|25,791
|-
|Geralda Wildschutt
|For
|7,173,942
|99.08%
|Against
|66,606
|0.92%
|Abstain
|25,514
|-
|Gordon Wylie
|For
|7,186,216
|99.25%
|Against
|53,959
|0.75%
|Abstain
|25,887
|-
|Victor Gapare
|For
|7,215,737
|99.76%
|Against
|17,636
|0.24%
|Abstain
|32,689
|-
Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:
- BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and
- Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and Wildschutt were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated March 27, 2023 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.
Mr Kelly, who was acting as interim chairman of the board of directors (“Chairman”) following the retirement of Mr Leigh Wilson on May 4, 2023, was appointed as Chairman at a meeting of the board immediately following the AGM. Given the Company’s policy that the Chairman shall not be a member of the Audit Committee, another independent non-executive director, Mr Gordon Wylie, was appointed to the Audit Committee in his place.
For further information please contact:
Enquiries:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
|IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
1 Resolution 1(a) would have been to reappoint Mr Leigh Wilson, who retired on May 4, 2023, and therefore this resolution was withdrawn and not put to the AGM