Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Outlook 2023: Focus on Domestic Manufacturing, Mobile Imaging, and Accessibility Solutions Create New Growth Opportunities

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Asia-Pacific medical imaging and informatics market revenue is forecast to increase by 11.4% in 2023, mainly driven by the high procurement of medical imaging equipment and radiology IT solutions in the informatics sector. Large hospitals widely adopt digital radiography and ultrasound systems as the devices are operator-dependent and need a skilled workforce proficient in analyzing medical images.

The adoption of enterprise imaging IT solutions across developed and developing economies are mainly driven by cloud-enabled AI capabilities, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies, creating opportunities that did not exist a few years ago.

Innovative business models such as managed services, hybrid cloud-based medical imaging informatics, and cloud-powered teleradiology solutions are growth opportunity areas vendors will leverage to accelerate the medical imaging and informatics market. With the influx of startups in imaging and informatics, competition is expected to intensify and prompt established market leaders to explore strategic partnerships or acquisitions to expand their product/solution portfolios.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Analysis Highlights

Top Predictions for 2023

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Dashboard

Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation

Medical Imaging Informatics Market Segmentation

Growth Environment

4. Macroeconomic Factors

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

Economic Uncertainties - Impact Analysis

Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis

Innovation - Impact Analysis

Commercial Success - Impact Analysis

5. Revenue Trends - 2023

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast - Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Imaging Equipment

Revenue Forecast by Region - Medical Imaging Equipment

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Medical Imaging Informatics

Revenue Forecast by Region - Medical Imaging Informatics

Revenue Forecast By Segment

Forecast Discussion - Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics

Regional Trends Analysis

Regional Trends Analysis - Medical Imaging Informatics

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Top 5 Predictions - 2023

Prediction 1: ASEAN Countries will Leverage Mobile Solutions to Provide Large-scale Screening and Wellness Programs to Mitigate the Vast Gaps in Healthcare Access

Prediction 3: Disparate Data Source Volumes will Reach New Highs, Providing a Strong Opportunity to Mitigate Interoperability Issues in Radiology Workflows

Prediction 4: Imaging Datasets from Population Disease Surveillance will be Added to Indian National Registries with the Goal to Eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025

Prediction 5: AI-based Image Analysis Informatics Startups will be the Next Big Development in Japan and South Korea to Boost Clinical Efficiency in Radiology

7. Medical Imaging Equipment Segment Outlook - 2023

Medical Imaging Equipment - 2023 Market Snapshot

8. Medical Imaging Informatics Segment Outlook - 2023

Medical Imaging Informatics - 2023 Market Snapshot

Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics - Companies to Watch

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Managed Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Hybrid Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics

Growth Opportunity 3: Cloud-powered Teleradiology to Enable Access in Remote Locations

10. Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

11. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xv1s5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.