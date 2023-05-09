Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment Drives Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market by Drug (Cabozantinib-S-Malate, Caprelsa, Cometriq), End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Research Organizations) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 620.63 million in 2022, USD 685.14 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.53% to reach USD 1,382.70 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Cancer Cases Across the Globe

Increasing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Treatment

Private Organizations Increasing Cancer Screening Programs

Restraints

Dearth of Skilled Workers and Standardization of the Procedure

Opportunities

Favorable Government Initiatives Promoting Cancer Awareness and Introduction of Reimbursement Policies

Ongoing Advancements in Treatment Procedures With Improved Quality

Challenges

Stringent Government Drug Approval Procedures

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Drug, market is studied across Cabozantinib-S-Malate, Caprelsa, Cometriq, Doxorubicin Hydrochloride, Ipilimumab, Lenvatinib Mesylate, Nivolumab, and Vandetanib. The Lenvatinib Mesylate is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End User, market is studied across Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, and Research Organizations. The Hospitals is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Biovista Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Exelixis Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co., Inc

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

