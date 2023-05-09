Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro mobility charging infrastructure market is expected to grow from $4.53 billion in 2022 to $5.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The micro mobility charging infrastructure market is expected to reach $13.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.4%.

Micro-mobility charging infrastructure refers to a micro-mobility charging infrastructure used to charge category of transportation vehicles, that offer an alternative to traditional modes of transportation. The primary purpose of the charging infrastructure is to provide electrical energy to the micro-mobility vehicle battery for recharging purposes while also utilizing intelligent communication and protection technologies to assure the safe flow of electricity.



The main types of micro-mobility charging infrastructure are wired and wireless. The wired infrastructure refers to wired mobility charging infrastructure cable made for manually connecting a conductor between a charging station and a vehicle. Wired micro mobility charging infrastructure allows micro mobility automobiles to recharge from an energy supply. The vehicle types included are e-scooters, e-bikes, e-unicycles, e-skateboards, that are generally sourced through solar powered and battery powered medium. These are used for residential and commercial purposes.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in micro mobility charging infrastructure market. Major companies operating in micro mobility charging infrastructure are focusing on developing new innovative products using technological advancements to improve their offerings and enhance user experience.

For instance, in August 2022, Dat Bike, a Vietnam-based provider of electric vehicles launched Dat Charge an ultra-fast charging station for its electric-bikes. Dat Charge cuts EV charging time by charging 100km in 20 minutes as opposed to 60 minutes or more for normal EV charging stations.



In February 2022, Acton, a US-based end-to-end micro-mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service solution provider, acquired DUCKT for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Acton would provide a fully integrated turnkey product that would enable cities, businesses, and operators worldwide to deploy micro-mobility solutions on a large scale. Duckt is a Europe-based provider of docking and charging infrastructure solutions for electric micro-mobility vehicles.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the micro-mobility charging infrastructure report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising adoption of e-scooters and e-bikes is expected to propel the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market going forward. An electric bike or e-scooter is a conventional bike with an electric motor to assist the action of the pedals, making cycling less stressful or replacing pedalling. The social distancing being the best line of defense against COVID-19, there has recently been a sudden increased demand for personal e-mobility.

Furthermore, Climate change and the need to attain net-zero emissions are pushing the global shift to emission-free transportation. These adoptions result in greater production of e-vehicle, thus increasing the demand for micro-mobility charging infrastructure. For instance, in October 2021, Niu Technologies, a China-based electric scooter company, in there third quarter of 2021, e-scooter sales volume was 397, 079 representing a 58.3% year-over-year growth from 250, 889 third quarter of 2020.

Furthermore, the YTD (Year-to-date) sales volume in 2021 was 799726, which is 43.58% higher than 2020 sales. Therefore, the rising adoption of e-scooters and e-bikes will drive the micro-mobility charging infrastructure market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.67 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.18 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.5% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ather Energy

Bike-energy

Bikeep

Flower Turbines

Giulio Barbieri SRL

Ground Control Systems

Magment GmbH

Perch Mobility

Robert Bosch GmbH

Solum PV

Swiftmile Inc

The Mobility House GmbH

GetCharged Inc

re: Charge-e

Greenspot EV Charging

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Characteristics



3. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Trends And Strategies



4. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market



5. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Wired

Wireless

6.2. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

E-Scooters

E-Bikes

E-Unicycles

E-Skateboards

6.3. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Solar Powered

Battery Powered

6.4. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

7. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vv6sss

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment