Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities

These aspects help improve healthcare delivery efficiency, provide personalized treatments to patients, and enhance clinical outcomes to improve patient and staff experience. The study helps healthcare providers to understand the key trends emerging in the AI and healthcare space as they consider investing in cognitive capabilities. It provides an overview of AI and healthcare market growth drivers and restraints set to impact the deployment of AI-based solutions. The study also highlights case studies and uses cases by end-user type—Payor/Provider, Medtech, Medical Imaging and Informatics, Pharma and Lifesciences IT, and Next-gen Diagnostics—in the healthcare market. The report provides high-level insights on key AI-driven chatbots, natural language processing, and computer vision technologies. In addition, it discusses best practices and principles for the ethical use of AI in healthcare. The report also guides technology vendors on charting their strategic priorities and building new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the healthcare AI space.

Author: Hemangi Patel

