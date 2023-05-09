Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome CDMO Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $358.07 Million by 2030 at a 41.3% CAGR

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (C.difficle, Crohns Disease, IBS, Diabetes), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 358.07 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 41.3% over the forecast period.

The market for microbiome CDMOs and Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs) has been growing quickly in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue. the rising understanding of the potential advantages of live biotherapeutic products and microbiome-based therapeutics in treating a variety of diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, and neurological disorders, among patients and healthcare providers.



The need for CDMOs specializing in these fields is being driven by the expanding investment by pharmaceutical and biotech businesses in live biotherapeutic products and microbiome-based medicines, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the next ten years. Companies are looking for CDMOs with the skills required to develop and produce these products as the market for LBPs and microbiome-based therapeutics grows.

This has resulted in the growth of the global CDMO market, with significant expansion expected in the coming years. Outsourcing to CDMOs is becoming an attractive option for pharmaceutical and biotech companies due to the increasing complexity of developing these therapies.



Applications-based market segments have been created for live biotherapeutic products and microbiome-based therapeutics, with the C. difficile category currently dominating the market. Effective medicines are desperately required to tackle the major and expanding health issue of recurrent C. difficile infection. For instance, SER-109, a microbiome therapy created by Seres Therapeutics for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection, has demonstrated good outcomes in clinical trials.

The FDA has given the business SER-109's breakthrough therapy classification; if approved, this would position the company as a significant contender in the market for C. difficile medicines. The market for live biotherapeutic products and microbiome-based medicines is anticipated to develop since there is an increasing need for effective treatments for C. difficile and other illnesses.





Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome CDMO Market Report Highlights

C.difficle holds the largest revenue share and fastest CAGR in 2022. The increasing prevalence of C.difficle infections and the growing demand for effective treatments are propelling the growth of the market. Many companies are focusing on developing and manufacturing products for the treatment of C.difficle infections, driving the market's expansion

North America has dominated the market with the largest market share, primarily due to the presence of key players and increasing investments in research and development activities in this region. The growing demand for effective treatments for various diseases such as C.difficile, Crohn's disease, and IBS, has also contributed to the market growth in North America

