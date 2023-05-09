The Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market is Projected To Reach USD 12.82 billion By 2030, From USD 9.66 billion in 2022,Registering a CAGR Of 3.60% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market size was valued at USD 9.66 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors driving the growth of this market include the increased consumption of lipolyzed products in cosmetics industry, increased consumption of lipolyzed products in food industry

The key factors driving the growth of the lipolyzed butter fat market are the expanding food and beverage industry and the product's increasing use in bakery, dairy, and other products. The global food and beverage industry is expanding rapidly, which will increase demand for lipolyzed butter fat. Lipolyzed Butter Fat is increasingly used in the cosmetics industry because consumers desire oils with minimal or no fat content.

Request Sample Copy of Report "Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Product Type Outlook ( Dairy, Ice Cream, Yogurt, Bakery, Breads, Cakes, Muffins, Other ) By End-User ( Dairy, Confectionary, Bakery, Others ) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030"

Segmentation Overview:

Product Outlook:

The market is segmented by product into Dairy, Ice Cream, Yogurt, Other, Bakery, Breads, Cakes, Muffins, and Other. In the coming years, the dairy subsegment will hold a significant value share of the global lipolyzed butter fat market. It contains items such as ice cream and yogurt. The dairy segment follows the bakery segment. This is due to the rapid growth of low-fat bakery products such as cakes, muffins, pizza, breads, etc.

End-User:

By End-user, the market is segmented into Dairy, including yogurt and ice cream, Confections, Bakery, including cakes, bread, and muffins, and Others, including fats, snacks, oils, and cereals. Due to the high demand for the ingredient in ice cream, yoghurt, and other frozen dairy products, the dairy segment will have a significant value share of the global lipolyzed butter fat market in the coming years. Due to the increasing popularity of low-fat bakery products such as cakes, muffins, pizza, and breads, the dairy segment ranks second.

Regional Analysis:

The Global market for Lipolyzed Butter Fat has been analyzed in various regions, including North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and India. In the near future, the global Lipolyzed Butter Fat region will dominate this market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest contributor to the global lipolyzed butter fat market in terms of revenue. This is due to the high demand for lipolyzed butter fat in the food and beverage industry. Following Asia-Pacific is North America. People in North America are becoming increasingly health conscious.

In the coming years, the market for lipolyzed butter fat in Western Europe is anticipated to expand significantly due to the rising popularity of low-fat food products. Eastern Europe and Japan held a small portion of the global market for lipolyzed butter fat.

Due to slow economic and industrial growth in the region, it is not anticipated that Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will be a significant market for lipolyzed butter fat. The outlook for the global lipolyzed butter fat market over the next few years is positive.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $12.82 billion By Product Type Dairy

Ice Cream

Yogurt

Bakery

Breads

Cakes

Muffins

Other By End-User Dairy

Confectionary

Bakery

Others By Companies Cargill

Dairyland Laboratories

Flavorjen Group

Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

• The Existence of Affordable Substitutes and the Preference for Conventional Butterfat

The global market for lipolyzed butter fat is not expanding as quickly as it could due to the availability of cheaper alternatives and consumer preference for regular butterfat.

Opportunity Analysis:

A further advantage is that, by modern standards, refined, lipolyzed butter fat products are frequently much thinner than similar lipolyzed butter fat products. From the standpoint of business packaging, this is an essential preferred viewpoint. The primary factors influencing the growth of the market for lipolyzed butter fat are the increase in disposable income, the rise in population, and the demand for ready-to-eat foods.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Cargill

Dairyland Laboratories

Flavorjen Group

Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical

By Product:

Dairy

Ice Cream

Yogurt

Bakery

Breads

Cakes

Muffins

Other

By End-User:

Dairy

Confectionary

Bakery

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

