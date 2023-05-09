Nephrology and Urology Devices Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 28.69 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Opportunities and Growth Analysis

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Nephrology and Urology Devices Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. The nephrology and Urology Devices market analysis report offer a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the global market which considers numerous market dynamics. The report identifies and analyses the rising trends along with key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Nephrology and Urology Devices industry. The data and information about Nephrology and Urology Devices industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals, and then validated by the market experts. This market report comprises of historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. The nephrology and Urology Devices marketing report cover major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, and major types, major applications.

Nephrology and Urology Devices market survey report present key information about the industry, helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. In this report, a methodical SWOT analysis & investment analysis is performed which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. The market report includes data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits, and advancements. The nephrology and Urology Devices report encompasses a chapter about the international Nephrology and Urology Devices market and all its associated companies with their profiles which gives precious data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nephrology and urology devices market which was USD 15.85 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 28.69 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Medical equipment used to treat kidney and urinary system illnesses is referred to as nephrology and urology equipment. Instruments and consumables include ureteral and percutaneous nephrostomy (PCN) catheters, urinary stents, vaginal meshes and slings, stone baskets, urology guidewires, and renal dilators are some of the frequently used equipment. These tools are frequently used for sacral neuromodulation, catheter ablation, urinary stone removal, and peritoneal and hemodialysis.

The nephrology and urology devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. According to estimates from the national kidney foundation, CKD affects 10.0% of the world's population. Consequently, the expanding target market is driving up overall product demand. Globally increasing diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension), the two main causes of kidney failure, are also boosting the market.

Opportunities:

The nephrology and urology devices market's growth is fuelled by an increasing geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to various diseases including kidney and urinary disorders. This will provide beneficial opportunities for market growth.

Recent Development

In January 2019, the AWAK Peritoneal Dialysis device, a wearable and ultra-portable PD system that incorporates AWAK's patented sorbent technology, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). AWAK Technologies is a cutting-edge medical technology company that focuses on dialysis using regeneration technology for end-stage renal disease.

The most prominent players in the Nephrology and Urology Devices market include.

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Coloplast Corp (Denmark)

Cook, Dornier MedTech (Germany)

First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

KCWW (U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc (U.S.)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Nipro Europe Group Companies (Japan)

NxStage Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

OLYMPUS CORPORATION (Japan)

Ontex BV (Belgium)

Siemens (Germany)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (Sweden)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Key Market Segments Covered in Nephrology and Urology Devices Industry Research

Type

Dialysis

Urinary Stone

Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapsed

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Endoscopy

End User

Home

Hospitals and Clinics

Key Industry Drivers:

The rising rate of diabetes

Globally increasing diabetes and high blood pressure ( hypertension ), the two main causes of kidney failure, are also boosting the market. According to data released by the American Kidney Fund, diabetes causes 38.4% and high blood pressure 25%, respectively, of kidney failures.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth of the nephrology and urology devices is the rising healthcare expenditure, which helps improve its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aim to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding, which will further influence the market dynamics.

Increasing prevalence of nephrology and urology diseases

The rising prevalence of nephrology and urological illnesses is one of the major factors for the global nephrology and urology devices market. The prevalence of urological disorders will rise, particularly in developing nations like china and india where the population is ageing at a rapid rate.

Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the nephrology and urology devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the nephrology and urology devices market due to the large target population and presence of prominent player in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and growing demand of advanced medical technology.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Critical Insights Related to the Nephrology and Urology Devices Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, By Type Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, By End User Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market, By Region Global Nephrology and Urology Devices Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

