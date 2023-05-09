2023 State of Network Edge Survey Shows MPLS and SD-WAN Fail to Meet the Needs of the Modern Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of next-generation edge services, today released the results of the 2023 State of Network Edge survey. Respondents say new use cases break existing edge technologies, such as MPLS and SD-WAN.



"This happens every 10-11 years," says Khalid Raza, founder & CEO of Graphiant. "I saw this in 2000 while pioneering MPLS at Cisco. I saw it when I co-founded Viptela in 2012. And now it’s time again for a new approach to the network edge.”

Respondents called out three critical uses cases:

Enterprise connectivity has changed in recent years, with a surge in remote workers, remote offices, and IoT.

Cloud connectivity is the second use case that stretches enterprise capabilities.

And trends such as digital transformation and the service economy are pushing enterprises to connect more often with customers and partners.



"These new use cases are tough for MPLS and SD-WAN," says Robert Spangler, Senior Network Engineer at Ballad Health. "MPLS is too slow to deploy and change and far too expensive. And SD-WAN can't handle that number of tunnels."

MPLS and SD-WAN are Failing

The survey shows enterprises aren't happy with MPLS and SD-WAN for these new use cases. Network architects gave both technologies D's and F's for metrics such as scalability, agility, and cost.

Enter Network Edge as-a-Service.

Graphiant's new service provides the speed, scalability, security, and privacy of MPL but with the agility that modern as-a-Service delivers.

But, are enterprises ready for Network-as-a-Service? The answer is a resounding yes, with seven of eight network architects likely to consider NaaS going forward. One in four say they are extremely likely.

About the survey

Graphiant sponsored the 2023 State of the Network Edge survey. Eleven Research surveyed 200 network architects and network admins from large enterprises in North America. The respondents were senior, director, VP and C-level IT managers. Eleven Research chose respondents who spent at least 50% of their time designing, provisioning, and managing the network edge.

