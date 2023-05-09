Media Alert: B-Roll & Photo Opportunity: Athleta to Celebrate CF Rideau Centre Opening May 9, 2023

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: This week, Athleta welcomed its new CF Rideau Centre store located at 50 Rideau St in Ottawa, ON. The CF Rideau Centre store features over 2,604 square feet of dedicated retail space, showcasing the brand’s full selection of versatile, on-trend performance lifestyle product, including its Athleta Girl assortment.

Athleta will celebrate its CF Rideau Centre grand opening with the following:

Tuesday, May 9:

10:00am: Ribbon cutting and doors open to the public

10:00-12:00pm: Grand Opening Event with snacks, refreshments and goodie bags

Be one of the first 50 customers to sign up for Athleta Rewards and receive a custom engraved water bottle

Snacks, refreshments

Wednesday, May 10 – Saturday, May 13:

WHEN: May 9, 2023 10:00 AM – Ribbon Cutting and Doors open to the public

WHERE: Athleta CF Rideau Centre, 50 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J7

MORE: Athleta (pronounced ath·leh·tuh) is a performance and lifestyle brand for women and girls. The brand, which has more than 220 stores across the country, looks forward to introducing the Ottawa, ON community to what makes Athleta and its new store unique:

Product Versatility: Athleta offers multi-generational, performance and lifestyle outfitting for women’ active lifestyles—from workout to workday and everything in between—with novelty in color and product details, and exclusive collaborations with VIP partners like Allyson Felix, Simone Biles and Alicia Keys.



Athleta offers multi-generational, performance and lifestyle outfitting for women’ active lifestyles—from workout to workday and everything in between—with novelty in color and product details, and exclusive collaborations with VIP partners like Allyson Felix, Simone Biles and Alicia Keys. Personalized Service: The new CF Rideau Centre store will provide customers with unique offerings including BOPIS (Buy Online, Pickup in Store), Order in Store, alterations, and in-store education about the brand and its product selection.



The new CF Rideau Centre store will provide customers with unique offerings including BOPIS (Buy Online, Pickup in Store), Order in Store, alterations, and in-store education about the brand and its product selection. B Corp Commitments: Athleta is driven by its mission to unleash the limitless potential of women and girls. The brand is proud to be recognized as a certified B Corp in the U.S. and Canada for putting people and planet right up there with profit.



VISUALS: Please visit the Gap Inc. newsroom for Athleta store photos and b-roll .

CONTACT: Denise Chow, Athleta Canada PR Denise_chow@gap.com , 416-710-8186

**Media will not be admitted into Athleta stores or event without advance notification and approval**

Contact:

Denise Chow

Athleta

denise_chow@gap.com