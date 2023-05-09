Immutep to Participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Media Release

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces its management will present and be available for 1-on-1 meetings at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023. Presentation details:

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas

Date: Tuesday, May 16th

Presentation time: 3:00PM ET

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

